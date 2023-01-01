Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve rice pudding

Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza - Alexandria

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding$4.69
More about Juliano's Pizza - Alexandria
Item pic

 

Smyrna

7588 Telegraph Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sutlac (rice pudding)$10.00
oven baked cinnamon rice pudding
More about Smyrna

