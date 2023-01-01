Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Rice pudding in
Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Rice Pudding
Alexandria restaurants that serve rice pudding
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza - Alexandria
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
Avg 4
(529 reviews)
Rice Pudding
$4.69
More about Juliano's Pizza - Alexandria
Smyrna
7588 Telegraph Road, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Sutlac (rice pudding)
$10.00
oven baked cinnamon rice pudding
More about Smyrna
Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria
Shrimp Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Tikka
Chicken Nuggets
Muffins
Pho
Cherry Pies
Noodle Soup
Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore
Old Town Alexandria
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
More near Alexandria to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(774 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.3
(444 restaurants)
Falls Church
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Annandale
Avg 5
(10 restaurants)
Suitland
No reviews yet
District Heights
Avg 2.7
(4 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Washington
Avg 4.4
(774 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(413 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(434 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston