Rigatoni in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve rigatoni

Mia’s Italian Kitchen

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Rigatoni Pasta$5.00
Pound of fresh pasta. Cooking instructions included. Pair with a house made sauce.
Rigatoni Alla Bolognese$22.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta cheese
Rigatoni Alla Bolognese for 4-6$49.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, house made rigatoni. Serves 6-8.
More about Mia’s Italian Kitchen
Rustico Alexandria - Alexandria

827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rigatoni with Bolognese$21.00
brisket shortrib and pork bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, parmesan, basil
More about Rustico Alexandria - Alexandria
Thompson Italian - Alexandria - 1024 King Street

1024 King St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
RIGATONI$24.00
beef bolognese, parmesan
More about Thompson Italian - Alexandria - 1024 King Street
Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$24.00
House Made Vodka Sauce, Baby Spinach, Italian Sausage
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

