Rigatoni in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve rigatoni
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia’s Italian Kitchen
100 King St, Alexandria
|Fresh Rigatoni Pasta
|$5.00
Pound of fresh pasta. Cooking instructions included. Pair with a house made sauce.
|Rigatoni Alla Bolognese
|$22.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta cheese
|Rigatoni Alla Bolognese for 4-6
|$49.00
Slow braised beef bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, ricotta, mozzarella, house made rigatoni. Serves 6-8.
Rustico Alexandria - Alexandria
827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria
|Rigatoni with Bolognese
|$21.00
brisket shortrib and pork bolognese, san marzano tomatoes, parmesan, basil
Thompson Italian - Alexandria - 1024 King Street
1024 King St, Alexandria
|RIGATONI
|$24.00
beef bolognese, parmesan