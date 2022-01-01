Salmon in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve salmon

Mason Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mason Social

728 North Henry Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1459 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Honey Walnut Salmon$22.00
Creamy Rice, Squash and Zucchini, Beurre Blanc Sauce
More about Mason Social
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
More about Union Street Public House
The Handover/ King's Ransom image

SUSHI

The Handover/ King's Ransom

728 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Poke$13.00
Salmon, Sushi Rice, Avocado, Beets, Radish, Papaya Salad Rice Pearls
More about The Handover/ King's Ransom
The Sushi Bar Del Ray image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

The Sushi Bar Del Ray

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (952 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Avocado Roll$6.00
More about The Sushi Bar Del Ray
Blackened Salmon image

 

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon$25.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon BLT$16.00
Lime chipotle mayo, potato kaiser
More about Chadwicks
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon$29.00
harissa vinaigrette, coal fired cauliflower, smoked tomatoes, pickled shallots, herb salad. Gluten Free
More about Ada's on the River
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Salmon$28.00
Fregola sarda, pickled onions, roasted tomatoes, corn, herbs, corn puree
More about The Majestic
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pan Seared Salmon - GF$25.00
Creamy Quinoa, Harissa Sauce
More about Virtue Feed & Grain
Theismann's Restaurant image

 

Theismann's Restaurant

1800A Diagonal Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pan Roasted Salmon$26.00
Served with crispy smashed garlic-parmesan potatoes, green beans, roasted tomato-dill butter with fresh herbs
More about Theismann's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Pudding

Risotto

Tacos

Lobsters

Pretzels

Pork Belly

Grits

Cheeseburgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (3 restaurants)

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston