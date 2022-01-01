Salmon in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve salmon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mason Social
728 North Henry Street, Alexandria
|Honey Walnut Salmon
|$22.00
Creamy Rice, Squash and Zucchini, Beurre Blanc Sauce
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
SUSHI
The Handover/ King's Ransom
728 King St, Alexandria
|Salmon Poke
|$13.00
Salmon, Sushi Rice, Avocado, Beets, Radish, Papaya Salad Rice Pearls
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
The Sushi Bar Del Ray
2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$6.00
KitchenCray - Alexandria
6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria
|Blackened Salmon
|$25.00
Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Salmon BLT
|$16.00
Lime chipotle mayo, potato kaiser
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Seared Salmon
|$29.00
harissa vinaigrette, coal fired cauliflower, smoked tomatoes, pickled shallots, herb salad. Gluten Free
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Seared Salmon
|$28.00
Fregola sarda, pickled onions, roasted tomatoes, corn, herbs, corn puree
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Virtue Feed & Grain
106 South Union St, Alexandria
|Pan Seared Salmon - GF
|$25.00
Creamy Quinoa, Harissa Sauce