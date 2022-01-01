Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Item pic

 

Rocklands BBQ

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Sandwich$11.99
More about Rocklands BBQ
Banner pic

 

Crab Cab - 6328 Richmond Hwy

6328 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Sandwich w/ Salmon Fries$23.00
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with Salmon Fries Platter
More about Crab Cab - 6328 Richmond Hwy

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Pancakes

Grilled Salmon Salad

Cappuccino

Chips And Salsa

Buffalo Wings

Cheeseburgers

Green Beans

Bratwurst

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (709 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (431 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (19 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (709 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (379 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston