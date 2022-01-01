Seafood salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve seafood salad
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Seafood Salad
|$13.00
Mix of seafood tossed with spicy-chili-lime dressing topped on mesclun mix baby salad
Cafe 44
44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria
|Seafood Cobb Salad
|$20.00
cajun shrimp*, heirloom tomato, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, romaine, red wine vinaigrette
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles - 6308 Richmond Highway
6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria
|Seafood Salad
|$4.99