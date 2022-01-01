Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood salad in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve seafood salad

Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Salad$13.00
Mix of seafood tossed with spicy-chili-lime dressing topped on mesclun mix baby salad
More about Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Cobb Salad$20.00
cajun shrimp*, heirloom tomato, blue cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, romaine, red wine vinaigrette
More about Cafe 44
Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles - 6308 Richmond Highway

6308 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Salad$4.99
More about Uncle C's Chicken & Waffles - 6308 Richmond Highway
Lost Dog Cafe - Alexandria

808 N Henry St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Salad$6.95
More about Lost Dog Cafe - Alexandria

