Short ribs in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve short ribs
Yunnan By Potomac
814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria
|Dino Beef Short Rib
|$60.00
8 hr. Cured/24 hr. Cooked Prime Grade Beef Plate Short Rib (1.5 lbs.), Served with 3 Pan-Fried Bao Buns, Chili Oil, Pickled Red Onions, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw, & Crispy Garlic Rice
|Beef Short Rib Dumpling
|$15.00
Beef Short Rib Chunk, Carrot, Onion, Cilantro, Beef Jus
Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Short Ribs
|$31.00
8oz molasses braised beef short ribs in a red wine demi glace.
Served with choice of two sides.
Osteria Marzano
6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria
|Short Rib Sliders
|$11.95
Two tender, braised short rib sliders topped with fontina cheese and lettuce.
|Short Rib
|$29.00
Short rib braised with red wine, Served overtop mashed potatoes, fried onions, and sautéed mushrooms.
|Ravioli di Short Rib Brasate
|$20.95
Homemade ravioli filled with braised short rib in a porcini mushroom sauce.