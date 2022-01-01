Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Yunnan By Potomac

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dino Beef Short Rib$60.00
8 hr. Cured/24 hr. Cooked Prime Grade Beef Plate Short Rib (1.5 lbs.), Served with 3 Pan-Fried Bao Buns, Chili Oil, Pickled Red Onions, Spring Onion & Cilantro Slaw, & Crispy Garlic Rice
Beef Short Rib Dumpling$15.00
Beef Short Rib Chunk, Carrot, Onion, Cilantro, Beef Jus
More about Yunnan By Potomac
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib$30.00
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

 

Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town

818 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Ribs$31.00
8oz molasses braised beef short ribs in a red wine demi glace.
Served with choice of two sides.
More about Hank's Oyster Bar Old Town
Item pic

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Rib Sliders$11.95
Two tender, braised short rib sliders topped with fontina cheese and lettuce.
Short Rib$29.00
Short rib braised with red wine, Served overtop mashed potatoes, fried onions, and sautéed mushrooms.
Ravioli di Short Rib Brasate$20.95
Homemade ravioli filled with braised short rib in a porcini mushroom sauce.
More about Osteria Marzano
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Short Ribs$29.00
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs (without the bone), Sauteed Mushrooms. Served with Sunchoke-Potato Mash, and Vegetable of the Day
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

