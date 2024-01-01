Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Main pic

 

Helena's Mexican Restaurant

5735-A Telegraph Rd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Fajitas$22.00
More about Helena's Mexican Restaurant
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Steak Shrimp$23.00
Fajita Chicken and Shrimp$23.00
Fajitas Shrimp$26.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

 

Los Cuates - Alexandria

1116 King St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITA$24.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
More about Los Cuates - Alexandria
Consumer pic

 

Los Tios Grill - Van Dorn

241 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Fajitas$26.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Los Tios Grill - Van Dorn
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Lobster & Shrimp Fajita$36.00
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Avocado Toast

Sundaes

Taquitos

Cookies

Italian Subs

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Margherita Pizza

Cobbler

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (476 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (24 restaurants)

Annandale

No reviews yet

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (960 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (504 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Easton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (248 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (558 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston