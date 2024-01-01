Shrimp fajitas in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
Helena's Mexican Restaurant
5735-A Telegraph Rd, Alexandria
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$22.00
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Fajita Steak Shrimp
|$23.00
|Fajita Chicken and Shrimp
|$23.00
|Fajitas Shrimp
|$26.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Los Cuates - Alexandria
1116 King St, Alexandria
|CHICKEN & SHRIMP FAJITA
|$24.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
Los Tios Grill - Van Dorn
241 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$26.99
Served over a bed of sautéed bell peppers, celery and Spanish onions. With fresh flour tortillas, refried beans, Mexican rice, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, and sour cream.