Shrimp quesadillas in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve shrimp quesadillas

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Quesadilla$22.00
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla Shrimp$20.00
Red and Green Peppers, Onions, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Roasted Salsa
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St
Banner pic

 

Crab Cab - 6328 Richmond Hwy

6328 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Quesadilla$12.00
More about Crab Cab - 6328 Richmond Hwy

