Shrimp salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Arugula Salad with Grilled Shrimp (GF)
|$13.00
arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, and Grana parmesan, tossed with our lemon vinaigrette.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Popcorn Shrimp Salad
|$18.95
|Cajun Shrimp Principle Salad
|$24.95
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Shrimp Salad
|$16.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, corn, cucumber, grilled shrimp, cilantro vinaigrette
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Shrimp Caesar Salad
|$17.00
Marinated grilled shrimp, chopped hearts of romaine, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons, creamy garlic dressing (dressing served on the side)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Grilled Shrimp Salad
|$11.99
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Goi Dau Co Ve (Green Bean Shrimp Salad)
|$14.00
mix spring, green bean, shrimps, onion, cashew, house coconut peanut vinaigrette and basil oil
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad
|$19.00
bibb lettuce, radish, citrus, preserved lemon, almonds
bibb lettuce, radishes, citrus, preserved lemon, almonds, pickled fresno chilis. Gluten Free
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|POPCORN SHRIMP SALAD
|$16.95
(GF) Southern Fried Shrimp over Seasonal Greens with Spring Onions, Diced Tomatoes and Honey Mustard Vinaigrette