Shrimp salad in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Arugula Salad with Grilled Shrimp (GF)$13.00
arugula, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, and Grana parmesan, tossed with our lemon vinaigrette.
More about Piece Out
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Popcorn Shrimp Salad$18.95
Cajun Shrimp Principle Salad$24.95
More about The Warehouse
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Salad$16.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, corn, cucumber, grilled shrimp, cilantro vinaigrette
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Caesar Salad$17.00
Marinated grilled shrimp, chopped hearts of romaine, grated parmigiano, focaccia croutons, creamy garlic dressing (dressing served on the side)
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Salad$11.99
More about Juliano's Pizza
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Goi Dau Co Ve (Green Bean Shrimp Salad)$14.00
mix spring, green bean, shrimps, onion, cashew, house coconut peanut vinaigrette and basil oil
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad$19.00
bibb lettuce, radish, citrus, preserved lemon, almonds
Grilled Shrimp & Avocado Salad$19.00
bibb lettuce, radishes, citrus, preserved lemon, almonds, pickled fresno chilis. Gluten Free
More about Ada's on the River
Banner pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
POPCORN SHRIMP SALAD$16.95
(GF) Southern Fried Shrimp over Seasonal Greens with Spring Onions, Diced Tomatoes and Honey Mustard Vinaigrette
More about RT'S RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

PHO BOWL

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
A9 Salad w/ Shrimp or Squid - Goi Tôm hay Muc$9.95
More about PHO BOWL

