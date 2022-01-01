Shrimp tacos in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Seared Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Jicama slaw, citrus dressing, lemon aioli, cilantro, warm tortillas, served with old bay fries
More about Whiskey & Oyster
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Grilled Shrimp Taco- TACO TUESDAY ONLY
|$4.95
Grilled Shrimp, Coleslaw, Pico, Sriracha Aioli, Cilantro, Queso Fresco.
|Blackened Shrimp Taco- TACO TUESDAY ONLY
|$4.95
Blackened Shrimp, Coleslaw, Pico, Srirarcha Aioli, Cilantro, Queso Fresco
More about Chop Shop Taco
TACOS
Chop Shop Taco
1008 Madison St., Alexandria
|fried shrimp taco (on flour tortilla)
|$4.50
fried shrimp over cabbage, chipotle crema, cilantro, aquacate sauce
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Belle Haven Pizzeria
1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria
|Thai Garlic Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Sauteed shrimp tossed in a spicy thai garlic sauce served over asain slaw and toasted almonds. Served in orders of three with a side of rice and beans