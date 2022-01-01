Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Jicama slaw, citrus dressing, lemon aioli, cilantro, warm tortillas, served with old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Blackened Shrimp Taco- TACO TUESDAY ONLY image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Shrimp Taco- TACO TUESDAY ONLY$4.95
Grilled Shrimp, Coleslaw, Pico, Sriracha Aioli, Cilantro, Queso Fresco.
Blackened Shrimp Taco- TACO TUESDAY ONLY$4.95
Blackened Shrimp, Coleslaw, Pico, Srirarcha Aioli, Cilantro, Queso Fresco
More about Whiskey & Oyster
Chop Shop Taco image

TACOS

Chop Shop Taco

1008 Madison St., Alexandria

Avg 4.6 (265 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
fried shrimp taco (on flour tortilla)$4.50
fried shrimp over cabbage, chipotle crema, cilantro, aquacate sauce
More about Chop Shop Taco
Belle Haven Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Belle Haven Pizzeria

1401 Belle Haven Rd, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (634 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Garlic Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Sauteed shrimp tossed in a spicy thai garlic sauce served over asain slaw and toasted almonds. Served in orders of three with a side of rice and beans
More about Belle Haven Pizzeria
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Savory Fried Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Jumbo fried shrimp, coleslaw, sriracha aioli, sweet peppers.
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

