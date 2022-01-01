Soft shell crabs in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mason Social
728 North Henry Street, Alexandria
|Soft Shell Crab- Single
|$14.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS
RT'S RESTAURANT
3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|SOFT SHELL CRAB SANDWICH
|$16.95
Crispy Soft Shell Crab with Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Mayo. Served with Cole Slaw and one side choice
|FRESH JUMBO SOFT SHELL CRABS
|$29.95
Two Jumbo Crabs, Sauteed with white wine, lemon, parsley and served over toasted points and one side choice.