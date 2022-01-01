Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Soft shell crabs in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mason Social

728 North Henry Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1459 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab- Single$14.00
More about Mason Social
SEAFOOD • SALADS

RT'S RESTAURANT

3804 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (3279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SOFT SHELL CRAB SANDWICH$16.95
Crispy Soft Shell Crab with Lettuce, Tomato and Garlic Mayo. Served with Cole Slaw and one side choice
FRESH JUMBO SOFT SHELL CRABS$29.95
Two Jumbo Crabs, Sauteed with white wine, lemon, parsley and served over toasted points and one side choice.
More about RT'S RESTAURANT

