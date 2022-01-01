Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve spaghetti

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti$14.00
fried crispy then baked with provolone and Grana parmesan and served over house made spaghetti and pomodoro sauce.
Side Spaghetti In Marinara$5.00
Spaghetti And Meatballs$13.00
house made angus beef meatballs in marinara with house made spaghetti.
More about Piece Out
Del Ray Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Del Ray Pizzeria

2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti$8.00
More about Del Ray Pizzeria
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Alla Bolognese$18.00
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
Cafe Pizzaiolo image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti$6.99
spaghetti with a meatball and sauce on the side
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Spaghetti Pasta$5.00
Pound of fresh pasta. Cooking instructions included. Pair with a house made sauce.
Viktoria's Spaghetti Pomodoro$19.00
San marzano tomatoes, basil, grated parmigiano. Vegetarian
Spaghetti Alla Carbonara$20.00
Guanciale, cafe free eggs, pecorino romano
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Juliano's Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Spaghetti$11.99
Spaghetti cooked in garlic, topped with mozzarella cheese, and served in marinara sauce
Kids Spaghetti$5.99
with tomato sauce and parmesan cheese
Garlic Spaghetti$10.99
Spaghetti cooked in garlic and served in marinara sauce
More about Juliano's Pizza
Item pic

 

Rustico Alexandria

827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
beef meatballs, san marzano tomatoes, pecorino cheese
More about Rustico Alexandria
Item pic

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti Carbonara$18.00
Pancetta, egg yolk and parmigiano.
Spaghetti Neri$28.95
Homemade squid ink pasta with Maine lobster and fradiavola sauce.
Spaghetti Alla Chitarra$22.95
Homemade spaghetti with shrimp, zucchini, and capers in a spicy tomato sauce.
More about Osteria Marzano
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti$5.00
Quart: Serves 3-4
Half Gallon: Serves 6-8
Gallon: Serves 14-16
More about Hard Times Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Salmon Rolls

Mussels

Pudding

Cake

Arugula Salad

Collard Greens

Crab Cakes

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston