Spaghetti in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Piece Out
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Chicken Parmesan & Spaghetti
|$14.00
fried crispy then baked with provolone and Grana parmesan and served over house made spaghetti and pomodoro sauce.
|Side Spaghetti In Marinara
|$5.00
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$13.00
house made angus beef meatballs in marinara with house made spaghetti.
More about Del Ray Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria
2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Spaghetti
|$8.00
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Spaghetti Alla Bolognese
|$18.00
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.99
spaghetti with a meatball and sauce on the side
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Fresh Spaghetti Pasta
|$5.00
Pound of fresh pasta. Cooking instructions included. Pair with a house made sauce.
|Viktoria's Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$19.00
San marzano tomatoes, basil, grated parmigiano. Vegetarian
|Spaghetti Alla Carbonara
|$20.00
Guanciale, cafe free eggs, pecorino romano
More about Juliano's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Baked Spaghetti
|$11.99
Spaghetti cooked in garlic, topped with mozzarella cheese, and served in marinara sauce
|Kids Spaghetti
|$5.99
with tomato sauce and parmesan cheese
|Garlic Spaghetti
|$10.99
Spaghetti cooked in garlic and served in marinara sauce
More about Rustico Alexandria
Rustico Alexandria
827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$18.00
beef meatballs, san marzano tomatoes, pecorino cheese
More about Osteria Marzano
PIZZA
Osteria Marzano
6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$18.00
Pancetta, egg yolk and parmigiano.
|Spaghetti Neri
|$28.95
Homemade squid ink pasta with Maine lobster and fradiavola sauce.
|Spaghetti Alla Chitarra
|$22.95
Homemade spaghetti with shrimp, zucchini, and capers in a spicy tomato sauce.