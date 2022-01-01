Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spaghetti And Meatballs$13.00
house made angus beef meatballs in marinara with house made spaghetti.
More about Piece Out
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti & Meatballs for 2-4$29.00
House made all-beef meatballs, san marzano marinara, parmigiano, house made spaghetti. Serves 2-4.
Spaghetti & Meatballs for 4-6$49.00
House made all-beef meatballs, san marzano marinara, parmigiano, house made spaghetti. Serves 6-8.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Item pic

 

Rustico Alexandria

827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti & Meatballs$18.00
beef meatballs, san marzano tomatoes, pecorino cheese
More about Rustico Alexandria
Osteria Marzano image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spaghetti And Meatball$18.50
Spaghetti in our OM tomato sauce. Served with our famous, large meatball!
More about Osteria Marzano

