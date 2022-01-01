Spaghetti and meatballs in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
More about Piece Out
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Spaghetti And Meatballs
|$13.00
house made angus beef meatballs in marinara with house made spaghetti.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Spaghetti & Meatballs for 2-4
|$29.00
House made all-beef meatballs, san marzano marinara, parmigiano, house made spaghetti. Serves 2-4.
|Spaghetti & Meatballs for 4-6
|$49.00
House made all-beef meatballs, san marzano marinara, parmigiano, house made spaghetti. Serves 6-8.
More about Rustico Alexandria
Rustico Alexandria
827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$18.00
beef meatballs, san marzano tomatoes, pecorino cheese