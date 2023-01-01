Spinach and artichoke dip in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Mason Social
728 North Henry Street, Alexandria
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$12.00
spinach, artichoke, parmesan, served with grilled pita
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS
Redrocks - Old Town
904 King St, Alexandria
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$14.00
four cheese blend, crispy bread
Rustico Alexandria - Alexandria
827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$11.00
creamy spinach dip topped w/ pico and parmesan, house tortilla chips