Spinach and artichoke dip in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Mason Social image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Mason Social

728 North Henry Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1459 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
spinach, artichoke, parmesan, served with grilled pita
More about Mason Social
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS

Redrocks - Old Town

904 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip$14.00
four cheese blend, crispy bread
More about Redrocks - Old Town
Item pic

 

Rustico Alexandria - Alexandria

827 Slaters Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$11.00
creamy spinach dip topped w/ pico and parmesan, house tortilla chips
More about Rustico Alexandria - Alexandria
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$9.00
Served with a side of tortilla chips
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

