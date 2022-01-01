Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants that serve spinach salad

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad with Grilled Salmon$13.00
grilled salmon, spinach, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese and toasted walnuts, tossed with a lemon vinaigrette.
More about Piece Out
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Salad (small)$4.99
Spinach Salad$10.99
baby spinach, red onion almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, goat cheese with our house made citrus vinaigrette
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
City Kitchen image

PIZZA

City Kitchen

330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rochester Spinach Salad$13.00
Crisp Spinach, sliced apples, spiced pecans, aged parmesan, shaved red onion, dried cranberries, and tomato with a side of apple vinaigrette
More about City Kitchen
St Elmos & Market 2 Market image

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$7.99
Fresh spinach with goat cheese, red onion, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and slivered almonds. Served with a side of our house-made citrus vinaigrette
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria image

 

Rocklands BBQ Alexandria

25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach & Strawberry Salad$6.99
More about Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Baby Spinach & Apple Salad - GF, V$13.00
Baby Spinach, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Walnuts, Red Onion, Feta, Apples, Red Wine Vinaigrette
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

