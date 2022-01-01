Spinach salad in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve spinach salad
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Spinach Salad with Grilled Salmon
|$13.00
grilled salmon, spinach, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, goat cheese and toasted walnuts, tossed with a lemon vinaigrette.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Spinach Salad (small)
|$4.99
|Spinach Salad
|$10.99
baby spinach, red onion almonds, dried cranberries, mandarin oranges, goat cheese with our house made citrus vinaigrette
PIZZA
City Kitchen
330 S Pickett Street, Alexandria
|Rochester Spinach Salad
|$13.00
Crisp Spinach, sliced apples, spiced pecans, aged parmesan, shaved red onion, dried cranberries, and tomato with a side of apple vinaigrette
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Spinach Salad
|$7.99
Fresh spinach with goat cheese, red onion, mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and slivered almonds. Served with a side of our house-made citrus vinaigrette
Rocklands BBQ Alexandria
25 S. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
|Spinach & Strawberry Salad
|$6.99