Steak fajitas in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Helena's Mexican Restaurant
Helena's Mexican Restaurant
5735-A Telegraph Rd, Alexandria
|Steak Fajitas
|$25.00
More about Urbano 116
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Fajita Steak
|$26.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
|Fajita Steak Shrimp
|$23.00
More about Los Cuates - Alexandria
Los Cuates - Alexandria
1116 King St, Alexandria
|CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITA
|$22.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.