Steak fajitas in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Helena's Mexican Restaurant

5735-A Telegraph Rd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajitas$25.00
More about Helena's Mexican Restaurant
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fajita Steak$26.00
Served With Rice, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Pico, Grilled Onions, Mexican Butter and Home Made Flour Tortillas
Fajita Steak Shrimp$23.00
More about Urbano 116
Item pic

 

Los Cuates - Alexandria

1116 King St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN & STEAK FAJITA$22.95
A traditional Mexican dish. Served over a bed of sautéed Spanish onions, green peppers, celery and tomatoes. Served with Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and Sour Cream, pico de gallo and fresh flour tortillas on the side. Garnished with cilantro and jalapeño.
More about Los Cuates - Alexandria

