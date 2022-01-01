Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak subs in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve steak subs

Spin Pollo Kingstowne

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

Steak & Cheese 8" Sub$13.99
Delicious steak and cheese sub prepared with melted provolone cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and lite mayo. Served with fries or yuca. Comes with sauces. (Soda sold separately)
Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub$14.75
Delicious Lomo Saltado in a sub!!! Comes with fries or yuca and sauces.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Juliano's Pizza

5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria

Avg 4 (529 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Supreme Sub
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone cheese
Steak & Cheese Sub
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, provolone cheese
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Table Talk

1623 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1512 reviews)
Takeout
Steak and Cheese Sub$10.50
Steak and Cheese Sub$10.50
