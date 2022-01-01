Steak subs in Alexandria
Spin Pollo Kingstowne
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne
|Steak & Cheese 8" Sub
|$13.99
Delicious steak and cheese sub prepared with melted provolone cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and lite mayo. Served with fries or yuca. Comes with sauces. (Soda sold separately)
|Lomo (Steak Strips) Sub
|$14.75
Delicious Lomo Saltado in a sub!!! Comes with fries or yuca and sauces.
Juliano's Pizza
5950 RICHMOND HWY, Alexandria
|Steak & Cheese Supreme Sub
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mushrooms, green peppers, provolone cheese
|Steak & Cheese Sub
Thin slices of steak, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, provolone cheese