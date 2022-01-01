Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summer rolls in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve summer rolls

R2. Summer Roll (Vegetarian) image

 

T-Zo

5774 Dow Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
R2. Summer Roll (Vegetarian)$5.55
The roll is freshly rolled with soft-fried tofu, lettuce, mint, cilantro, cucumber, carrot, pineapple and rice noodles; and served with the designated special T-ZO black sauce. * Qty: 2 Pcs. * Gluten Free. * Sauce may contain soy.
More about T-Zo
Fresh Summer Roll image

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Summer Roll$8.00
Shrimp and fresh veggie wrapped with rice paper served with peanut dipping sauce
More about Thai Signature
A2 Summer Rolls - Goi Cuon image

 

PHO BOWL

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
A2 Summer Rolls - Goi Cuon$5.95
A3 Vegetarian Summer Rolls - Goi Cuon Chay$5.50
More about PHO BOWL

