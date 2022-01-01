Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve taco salad

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad$15.00
Crispy taco shell, shredded chicken, refried beans, lettuce, grilled onions, avocado, tomatoes, blakc olives, chipotle ranch.
Lunch Taco Salad$9.00
Crispy taco shell, shredded chicken, refried
beans, lettuce, grilled onions, avocado, tomatoes, black olives, chipotle ranch
More about Urbano 116
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Flaco Taco Salad$14.00
Spiced chickpeas, pickled red onions, carrots, avocado, tortilla crisps, gonzo dressing (vegan)
More about Chadwicks
Item pic

TACOS

Tequila & Taco

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Cobb Salad$14.25
taco bowl shell, romaine lettuce, ground beef, guacamole, pico, egg, cheddar, ranch
More about Tequila & Taco

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Chili

Spaghetti

Fish And Chips

Cheesecake

Cornbread

Jambalaya

Jalapeno Poppers

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston