Tacos in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
1701 Duke St, Alexandria
|Taco Salad
|$12.99
|Birria single taco
|$3.99
Taco Rock
6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria
|Puffy Beef Taco
|$4.50
**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA**
seasoned ground beef, melted
queso, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese,
sour cream, frito lay
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Extra Taco
|$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
|Birria Tacos
|$16.00
Your choice of shredded chicken served with consomme verde (tomatillos, garlic, onions, jalapeno and poblano pepper), or shredded beef, served with consomme rojo (our smoked house salsa, guajillo peppers, chile de arbol, and chile ancho)
|TACOS
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL
Whiskey & Oyster
301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria
|Lobster Taco- Each TACO TUESDAY ONLY
|$5.95
Tuesday Only- Butter poached lobster, cabbage, mango salsa, lime crema - each
FRENCH FRIES
La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria
2907 Arlington Dr., Alexandria
|Taco Barbacoa
|$3.25
|Taco Carnitas
|$3.25
|Taco Chorizo
|$3.25
TACOS
Chop Shop Taco
1008 Madison St., Alexandria
|chorizo taco
|$3.00
locally made Logan's chorizo and ground beef topped with salsa verde and pico de gallo
GF
soft corn tortilla
|pork belly taco
|$4.50
crispy glazed pork belly, red cabbage, pickled red onion, scallions and cilantro
|pork taco
|$4.00
slow roasted pork, topped with ancho-guajillo salsa, cilantro, pineapple pico
GF
soft corn tortilla