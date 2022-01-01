Tacos in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants that serve tacos

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.99
Birria single taco$3.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Brewski's Barkhaus image

 

Brewski's Barkhaus

529 E Howell Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetarian Tacos$11.00
More about Brewski's Barkhaus
Puffy Beef Taco image

 

Taco Rock

6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Puffy Beef Taco$4.50
**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA**
seasoned ground beef, melted
queso, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese,
sour cream, frito lay
More about Taco Rock
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Extra Taco$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
Birria Tacos$16.00
Your choice of shredded chicken served with consomme verde (tomatillos, garlic, onions, jalapeno and poblano pepper), or shredded beef, served with consomme rojo (our smoked house salsa, guajillo peppers, chile de arbol, and chile ancho)
TACOS$15.00
More about Urbano 116
Lobster Taco- Each TACO TUESDAY ONLY image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • GRILL

Whiskey & Oyster

301 John Carlyle Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (792 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Taco- Each TACO TUESDAY ONLY$5.95
Tuesday Only- Butter poached lobster, cabbage, mango salsa, lime crema - each
More about Whiskey & Oyster
La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria image

FRENCH FRIES

La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria

2907 Arlington Dr., Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (670 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Barbacoa$3.25
Taco Carnitas$3.25
Taco Chorizo$3.25
More about La Mexicana Bakery & Taqueria
Chop Shop Taco image

TACOS

Chop Shop Taco

1008 Madison St., Alexandria

Avg 4.6 (265 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
chorizo taco$3.00
locally made Logan's chorizo and ground beef topped with salsa verde and pico de gallo
GF
soft corn tortilla
pork belly taco$4.50
crispy glazed pork belly, red cabbage, pickled red onion, scallions and cilantro
pork taco$4.00
slow roasted pork, topped with ancho-guajillo salsa, cilantro, pineapple pico
GF
soft corn tortilla
More about Chop Shop Taco
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Savory Fried Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Jumbo fried shrimp, coleslaw, sriracha aioli, sweet peppers.
Fish Tacos$16.00
Lime marinaded fish of the day, guacamole, jalapeño slaw, salsa Verde
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

