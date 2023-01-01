Tandoori in Alexandria
Dishes of India
1510A belleview blvd, alexandria
|Tandoori Shrimp
|$24.95
Jumbo shrimps marinated in yogurt and freshly ground spices, skewered and grilled over flaming charcoal clay oven
|Paneer Tikka Tandoori (NEW)
|$19.95
Cubes of fresh cottage cheese marinated in our special recipe and roasted with tomato, onion, bell pepper, in our special charcoal clay oven tandoor
|Kali Mirch Tikka Tandoori (NEW)
|$19.95
Pieces of boneless chicken marinated in the black pepper-based sauce. Roasted in our special charcoal clay oven