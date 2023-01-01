Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve taquitos

Della J's Delectables image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Della J's Delectables

7692 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (1623 reviews)
Takeout
Taquitos - Chicken$9.95
Hand rolled chicken taquitos with black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and cilantro. Served with homemade pico de gallo and sour cream.
More about Della J's Delectables
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taquitos$14.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and habanero sauce.
More about Urbano 116
Consumer pic

 

Los Tios Grill - Van Dorn

241 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Taquitos$7.95
Three fried corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo
More about Los Tios Grill - Van Dorn
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Taquitos$14.00
3 mini Tacos with Scramble Eggs, Bacon bits, Chicken Sausage, Pepper jack Cheese
More about Virtue Feed & Grain - 106 South Union St

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Cannolis

Gnocchi

Garden Salad

Chile Relleno

Quesadillas

Seaweed Salad

Egg Rolls

Cookies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (33 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (452 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet

District Heights

Avg 1 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (835 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (439 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (350 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (446 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston