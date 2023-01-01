Taquitos in Alexandria
Della J's Delectables
7692 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria
|Taquitos - Chicken
|$9.95
Hand rolled chicken taquitos with black beans, corn, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, and cilantro. Served with homemade pico de gallo and sour cream.
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Taquitos
|$14.00
With blended cheeses, guacamole, sour cream and habanero sauce.
Los Tios Grill - Van Dorn
241 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria
|Chicken Taquitos
|$7.95
Three fried corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with chicken. Served with guacamole sour cream and pico de gallo