Tarts in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve tarts
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Boston Cream Tart
|$9.50
|Apple Tarte
|$9.50
powdered sugar, cinammon
More about Ramparts
Ramparts
1700 Fern Street, Alexandria
|Apple Tart
|$10.00
Individual warm baked apple tart
With vanilla bean ice cream
More about Ada's on the River
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Lemon Tart
|$10.00
blueberry-black pepper syrup, chantilly cream, smoked salt