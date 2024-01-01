Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Alexandria restaurants you'll love

Alexandria restaurants
  • Alexandria

Must-try Alexandria restaurants

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out Del Ray

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12" Sausage Spice$18.00
White sauce, italian sausage, spicy sautéed broccoli rabe, mozzarella and drizzled with hot honey
12” Margherita$13.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
Chicken Wings$12.00
Tossed in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served with carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressings
More about Piece Out Del Ray
Banner pic

 

Zuki Moon - 1909 Mount Vernon Ave

1909 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pancit Canton$21.00
Stir Fry Egg Noodles, Tempura Shrimp, Seasonal Vegetables
Teriyaki Ribeye SKW$11.00
Sprinkled with Toasted Sweet Spice
Fried Tofu$8.00
Served with secret sesame Zuki Sauce
More about Zuki Moon - 1909 Mount Vernon Ave
St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.49
Serving Counter Culture Coffee
Sandwich - The Monroe$9.99
Oven roasted turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, spinach, tomato, red onion, and creamy pesto spread served on a french white sub roll
Latte$3.89
Espresso and steamed milk blended together
More about St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
Banner pic

 

Hen Quarter & The Rub - Old Town

801 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Half Bird$16.00
breast, wing, leg, thigh
Tenders$8.50
3 jumbo tender
The Feta James$12.50
Fried Chicken, Whipped Dill Feta, Pickled Peppers, Lemon Dressed Arugula, Brioche Bun
More about Hen Quarter & The Rub - Old Town
Consumer pic

 

Yunnan By Potomac | Old Town - 814 North Fairfax Street

814 North Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Beef Lu$22.00
Tea & soy braised beef shank, beef jus, carrot, garlic chive, pickled daikon, braised mushroom, roasted peanut, and tea egg
Spicy Fried Chicken Bão Buns$15.00
Fried 9-spice brined chicken thigh
Tea Egg Bão Buns$13.00
Tea & soy cured soft-boiled egg
More about Yunnan By Potomac | Old Town - 814 North Fairfax Street
Mason Social image

 

Mason Social

728 North Henry Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mason Burger$15.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, grilled brioche bun, served with house potato chips
Deviled Eggs$12.00
(4) dill, whole grain mustard, crispy bacon, scallions
Mason Burger$15.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, grilled brioche bun, served with house potato chips
More about Mason Social
Main pic

 

Helena's Mexican Restaurant

5735-A Telegraph Rd, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Birria Questaco$4.75
Shredded braised beef with Oaxaca cheese topped with cilantro and onion. If you order 3+, consome will be included in your order
Esquites$7.00
Steam corn, serrano chiles, pequin lime crema, cotija cheese, and crumbled takis
Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocados, serrano pepper, cilantro, fresh lime juice, onions,
tomatoes with tortilla chips
More about Helena's Mexican Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Oohh's & Aahh's - Glebe Road - 1033 W Glebe Road

1033 W Glebe Road, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Catfish, 2$21.95
Fried, Grilled or Blackened
Chicken Breast, 2$20.95
Two boneless skinless double chicken breasts served fried, grilled, or blackened
Veggie Platter, 3 Sides$11.45
Your choice of three signature sides: Fresh Cabbage, Fresh Collard Greens, Fresh Green Beans, Yams, Grits, Yellow Rice w/ Gravy, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad
More about Oohh's & Aahh's - Glebe Road - 1033 W Glebe Road
Consumer pic

 

Fish Market - 105 King Street

105 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cacciucco$29.99
Clams, mussels, shrimp & calamari in a spicy red sauce served over linguini
Filet-o-Fish Market$17.99
Lightly fried cod with American cheese, pickles, red onion & tartar sauce on brioche
Key Largo$19.99
Grilled or Blackened Mahi Mahi with melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce on brioche
More about Fish Market - 105 King Street
Consumer pic

 

District Biscuit Company

3401 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Eggs$3.89
Two Eggs Cooked To Order
*MYSTERY ITEM*$5.55
This is a mystery item, the value of this item may be more or less than $5, We hope you enjoy and try something new or different. *May be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat or fish may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich$7.39
Our classic buttermilk biscuit served with hollandaise sauce, pasture-raised whole egg* topped anyway you like.
More about District Biscuit Company
Consumer pic

 

Evening Star Cafe

2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
BLACK BEANS$5.00
Stewed Black Beans with Cotija and Pickled Onion.
ORANGE SODA CARNITAS$8.00
American Cheese, Curtido, Smoked Crema, Chicharrones
CHICKEN FAJITA$8.00
Marinated Chicken, Peppers & Onions, Pico, Guac, Smoked Crema
More about Evening Star Cafe
Della J's Delectables image

 

Della J's

7692 Richmond Highway, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Fish Entree$0.00
Choice of Whiting, Flounder or Catfish. Choice of two sides.
Peach Cobbler$7.50
Homemade Peach Cobbler
Jumbo Chicken Wings$0.00
Choice of 4, 3 or 2 Jumbo Chicken Wings, Choice of two sides.
More about Della J's
Banner pic

 

Taco Jalisco - 8645 Richmond Hwy

8645 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Menudo$13.99
Our best seller! Traditional Mexican soup made with beef bone broth and tripe with a red chili pepper base. Served with crushed chile pepper, onions, cilantro, lime and corn tortillas. Available Friday - Sunday.
Pozole$13.99
Traditional Mexican stew mad with pork and seasoned with chili peppers, onion, garlic, served with radish, avocado, and tortillas. Available Friday - Sundays.
Torta Ahogadas$11.99
Carnitas torta smothered with salsa picante and a rustic tomato sauce.
More about Taco Jalisco - 8645 Richmond Hwy
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Wings$16.00
Vola's inferno sauce or bay chili crisp, served with blue cheese dressing
Seafood Cocktail$19.00
Scallops, shrimp, calamari, tomato juice, bay chili crisp, cucumbers, cilantro, root vegetable chips
Coconut Shrimp$14.00
Lightly Fried Shrimp battered in Coconut
More about Vola's Dockside Grill
Thai Signature image

 

Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kapow Perfect$0.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with fresh sweet basil leaves, onion, scallion, bell pepper spicy-chili-garlic sauce
Green Curry$0.00
Traditional style green curry with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, bamboo shoot, eggplant, and basil leaves
Drunken Volcano$0.00
Fresh wide rice noodle, onion, scallion, bell pepper, sweet basil leaves, spicy-chili-garlic sauce
More about Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
Consumer pic

 

Stracci Pizza

106 Hume Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Brooklyner$20.00
Pepperoni, sausage, stracciatella, ricotta, Calabrian chili, honey, basil.
The Stracci$16.00
Our freshly made stracciatella cheese, tomato, basil, olive oil.
The Johnny 'Za 'Za$18.00
Sausage, onion, stracciatella, garlic, oregano crema.
More about Stracci Pizza
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Alexandria

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Create your own combo$16.99
Side Queso Dip 4oz$2.99
Chicken Wings$12.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Alexandria
Del Ray Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Del Ray Pizzeria & Draft House

2216 & 2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Barack My World$21.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Sausage
14"- House made, hand tossed crust. *contains gluten, egg
Pizza Roll$2.50
Sausage, pepperoni, shredded mozz and red sauce pizzas rolled up tightly and cut into 2 inch sections,. Each roll is one piece. Topped with grated parm. Served w/ ranch & marinara on the side.
Large Caesar$10.00
romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing on the side
More about Del Ray Pizzeria & Draft House
Consumer pic

 

The Executive Diner

1400 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Maryland Crab Dip$13.00
Creamy signature dip with clusters of lump crab, shallots, and blend of spices. Served with crostini.
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll.
Classic Diner Cheeseburger$14.50
1/2 pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese.
More about The Executive Diner
Union Street Public House image

 

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pan Seared Trout$26.50
Panko, Reggiano, lemon butter, green beans
Crabcake Sandwich$23.75
2x grilled cheese, Swiss, cheddar, Louis dressing, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions
Pulled-Pork Sandwich$18.50
pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickled onions
More about Union Street Public House
The Light Horse image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Light Horse

715 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (942 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Served with a Citrus Chili Sauce v, ve, g, n
Hot Fried Chix Sandwich$18.00
Brined Allen Brothers Chicken Breast, Spicy Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon on Brioche. Tossed in Housemade Hot Pepper Sauce. Can also be served Grilled upon request n
Elote Hush Puppies$10.00
Spicy Mayo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Fresno Peppers, Lime Wedge, Tajin. Can Also Be Served Plain with Honey Butter v, n
More about The Light Horse
Consumer pic

 

Capo Deli (Alex) - 109 N Washington St

109 N Washington St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham Sub - Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Roast Turkey Sub- Small$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
Capo Special Sub- Large$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
More about Capo Deli (Alex) - 109 N Washington St
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Flounder$36.95
Fried Shrimp Platter$26.95
FRENCH BEIGNETS$8.00
More about The Warehouse
Banner pic

 

Gin Ramen & Asian Tapas - Alexandria VA 22314

500 John Carlyle St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bang Bang Shrimp*$11.00
Crispy Shrimp | Honey Sriracha Cream Sauce | Mixed Green | Sesame Seeds
Tonkotsu Ramen$17.00
Chashu | Egg Noodles | Menma | Kikurage | Ajitama | Black garlic oil | Pork broth
Tan Tan Men$18.00
Spicy Minced Pork Marinated | Ajitama | Memma | Kikurake | Wheat Noodle | Sesame Seeds | Chilli Oil | Pork Broth |
More about Gin Ramen & Asian Tapas - Alexandria VA 22314
Consumer pic

 

Johnny's New York Style Pizzeria & Restaurant - 7011G Manchester Boulevard

7011G Manchester Boulevard, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
18' Round Cheese$18.95
Classic cheese or create your own pizza.
Fries$3.95
Spicy or regular
Baked Ziti$12.95
Baked penne pasta with ricotta cheese,tomato sauce and melted chese
More about Johnny's New York Style Pizzeria & Restaurant - 7011G Manchester Boulevard
Banner pic

 

Taco Rock - Pinecrest

6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Carne Asda$3.50
citrus marinated steak, chilies salsa, cotija cheese, radish
onions, cilantro
Puffy Beef Taco$4.50
**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA**
seasoned ground beef, melted
queso, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese,
sour cream, frito lay
Elote$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
More about Taco Rock - Pinecrest
Banner pic

 

Spin Pollo Kingstowne - 703-401-3344

5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides$12.25
Quarter chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides$14.99
Half chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
Chicken & Cheese 8" Sub$14.25
Delicious rotisserie chicken sub prepared with melted provolone cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and lite mayo. Served with fries or yuca. Comes with sauces. (Soda sold separately)
More about Spin Pollo Kingstowne - 703-401-3344
Consumer pic

 

Royal Restaurant

730 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pineapple Glazed Chicken Skewers$12.00
Marinated chicken thighs, pineapple glaze, garlic-herb buttermilk dip. Gluten Free
1904 Breakfast$10.00
Two eggs, bacon, home fries, marble rye toast.
Biscuits & Gravy$16.00
Two house made biscuits, chorizo gravy, scrambled eggs, home fries
More about Royal Restaurant
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap - Real Pizza...Real Beer...Real People

401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3828 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Giant Meatball$17.00
10 oz. house-made all-beef Meatball stuffed with fresh mozzarella served with Marinara. Garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread.$10.50
focaccia, garlic butter, zesty pepperoni dipping sauce
Farro & Frisse Bowl$16.50
Warm farro, tomato bruschetta, house-made guacamole, white bean dip, cilantro lime vinaigrette
More about Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap - Real Pizza...Real Beer...Real People
Urbano 116 image

 

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chimi Pastor$17.00
Large flour tortilla lightly fried until crispy. Served with rice, your choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Guacamole$13.00
Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.
Queso Blanco$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
More about Urbano 116

