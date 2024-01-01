Alexandria restaurants you'll love
Must-try Alexandria restaurants
Piece Out Del Ray
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|12" Sausage Spice
|$18.00
White sauce, italian sausage, spicy sautéed broccoli rabe, mozzarella and drizzled with hot honey
|12” Margherita
|$13.00
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella and basil
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Tossed in a spicy Buffalo sauce. Served with carrots and celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressings
Zuki Moon - 1909 Mount Vernon Ave
1909 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pancit Canton
|$21.00
Stir Fry Egg Noodles, Tempura Shrimp, Seasonal Vegetables
|Teriyaki Ribeye SKW
|$11.00
Sprinkled with Toasted Sweet Spice
|Fried Tofu
|$8.00
Served with secret sesame Zuki Sauce
St. Elmos - St Elmos Old Town
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.49
Serving Counter Culture Coffee
|Sandwich - The Monroe
|$9.99
Oven roasted turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, spinach, tomato, red onion, and creamy pesto spread served on a french white sub roll
|Latte
|$3.89
Espresso and steamed milk blended together
Hen Quarter & The Rub - Old Town
801 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Half Bird
|$16.00
breast, wing, leg, thigh
|Tenders
|$8.50
3 jumbo tender
|The Feta James
|$12.50
Fried Chicken, Whipped Dill Feta, Pickled Peppers, Lemon Dressed Arugula, Brioche Bun
Yunnan By Potomac | Old Town - 814 North Fairfax Street
814 North Fairfax Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Braised Beef Lu
|$22.00
Tea & soy braised beef shank, beef jus, carrot, garlic chive, pickled daikon, braised mushroom, roasted peanut, and tea egg
|Spicy Fried Chicken Bão Buns
|$15.00
Fried 9-spice brined chicken thigh
|Tea Egg Bão Buns
|$13.00
Tea & soy cured soft-boiled egg
Mason Social
728 North Henry Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Mason Burger
|$15.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, grilled brioche bun, served with house potato chips
|Deviled Eggs
|$12.00
(4) dill, whole grain mustard, crispy bacon, scallions
|Mason Burger
|$15.00
cheddar, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli, grilled brioche bun, served with house potato chips
Helena's Mexican Restaurant
5735-A Telegraph Rd, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Birria Questaco
|$4.75
Shredded braised beef with Oaxaca cheese topped with cilantro and onion. If you order 3+, consome will be included in your order
|Esquites
|$7.00
Steam corn, serrano chiles, pequin lime crema, cotija cheese, and crumbled takis
|Guacamole
|$12.00
Fresh avocados, serrano pepper, cilantro, fresh lime juice, onions,
tomatoes with tortilla chips
Oohh's & Aahh's - Glebe Road - 1033 W Glebe Road
1033 W Glebe Road, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Catfish, 2
|$21.95
Fried, Grilled or Blackened
|Chicken Breast, 2
|$20.95
Two boneless skinless double chicken breasts served fried, grilled, or blackened
|Veggie Platter, 3 Sides
|$11.45
Your choice of three signature sides: Fresh Cabbage, Fresh Collard Greens, Fresh Green Beans, Yams, Grits, Yellow Rice w/ Gravy, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Mac & Cheese, Potato Salad
Fish Market - 105 King Street
105 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Cacciucco
|$29.99
Clams, mussels, shrimp & calamari in a spicy red sauce served over linguini
|Filet-o-Fish Market
|$17.99
Lightly fried cod with American cheese, pickles, red onion & tartar sauce on brioche
|Key Largo
|$19.99
Grilled or Blackened Mahi Mahi with melted American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato & tartar sauce on brioche
District Biscuit Company
3401 Mount Vernon Avenue, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Eggs
|$3.89
Two Eggs Cooked To Order
|*MYSTERY ITEM*
|$5.55
This is a mystery item, the value of this item may be more or less than $5, We hope you enjoy and try something new or different. *May be served raw or undercooked. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs, meat or fish may increase your risk of food borne illness.
|Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
|$7.39
Our classic buttermilk biscuit served with hollandaise sauce, pasture-raised whole egg* topped anyway you like.
Evening Star Cafe
2000 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|BLACK BEANS
|$5.00
Stewed Black Beans with Cotija and Pickled Onion.
|ORANGE SODA CARNITAS
|$8.00
American Cheese, Curtido, Smoked Crema, Chicharrones
|CHICKEN FAJITA
|$8.00
Marinated Chicken, Peppers & Onions, Pico, Guac, Smoked Crema
Della J's
7692 Richmond Highway, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Fried Fish Entree
|$0.00
Choice of Whiting, Flounder or Catfish. Choice of two sides.
|Peach Cobbler
|$7.50
Homemade Peach Cobbler
|Jumbo Chicken Wings
|$0.00
Choice of 4, 3 or 2 Jumbo Chicken Wings, Choice of two sides.
Taco Jalisco - 8645 Richmond Hwy
8645 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Menudo
|$13.99
Our best seller! Traditional Mexican soup made with beef bone broth and tripe with a red chili pepper base. Served with crushed chile pepper, onions, cilantro, lime and corn tortillas. Available Friday - Sunday.
|Pozole
|$13.99
Traditional Mexican stew mad with pork and seasoned with chili peppers, onion, garlic, served with radish, avocado, and tortillas. Available Friday - Sundays.
|Torta Ahogadas
|$11.99
Carnitas torta smothered with salsa picante and a rustic tomato sauce.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$16.00
Vola's inferno sauce or bay chili crisp, served with blue cheese dressing
|Seafood Cocktail
|$19.00
Scallops, shrimp, calamari, tomato juice, bay chili crisp, cucumbers, cilantro, root vegetable chips
|Coconut Shrimp
|$14.00
Lightly Fried Shrimp battered in Coconut
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Kapow Perfect
|$0.00
Your choice of meat stir-fried with fresh sweet basil leaves, onion, scallion, bell pepper spicy-chili-garlic sauce
|Green Curry
|$0.00
Traditional style green curry with coconut milk, mixed vegetables, bamboo shoot, eggplant, and basil leaves
|Drunken Volcano
|$0.00
Fresh wide rice noodle, onion, scallion, bell pepper, sweet basil leaves, spicy-chili-garlic sauce
Stracci Pizza
106 Hume Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|The Brooklyner
|$20.00
Pepperoni, sausage, stracciatella, ricotta, Calabrian chili, honey, basil.
|The Stracci
|$16.00
Our freshly made stracciatella cheese, tomato, basil, olive oil.
|The Johnny 'Za 'Za
|$18.00
Sausage, onion, stracciatella, garlic, oregano crema.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill of Alexandria
1701 Duke St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Create your own combo
|$16.99
|Side Queso Dip 4oz
|$2.99
|Chicken Wings
|$12.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria & Draft House
2216 & 2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Large Barack My World
|$21.00
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Sausage
14"- House made, hand tossed crust. *contains gluten, egg
|Pizza Roll
|$2.50
Sausage, pepperoni, shredded mozz and red sauce pizzas rolled up tightly and cut into 2 inch sections,. Each roll is one piece. Topped with grated parm. Served w/ ranch & marinara on the side.
|Large Caesar
|$10.00
romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing on the side
The Executive Diner
1400 Duke St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Maryland Crab Dip
|$13.00
Creamy signature dip with clusters of lump crab, shallots, and blend of spices. Served with crostini.
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Sauteed peppers and onions, cheddar jack cheese and remoulade on a toasted hoagie roll.
|Classic Diner Cheeseburger
|$14.50
1/2 pound angus burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of cheese.
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pan Seared Trout
|$26.50
Panko, Reggiano, lemon butter, green beans
|Crabcake Sandwich
|$23.75
2x grilled cheese, Swiss, cheddar, Louis dressing, special sauce, lettuce, pickles, onions
|Pulled-Pork Sandwich
|$18.50
pulled pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, pickled onions
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Light Horse
715 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Brussels Sprouts
|$11.00
Served with a Citrus Chili Sauce v, ve, g, n
|Hot Fried Chix Sandwich
|$18.00
Brined Allen Brothers Chicken Breast, Spicy Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon on Brioche. Tossed in Housemade Hot Pepper Sauce. Can also be served Grilled upon request n
|Elote Hush Puppies
|$10.00
Spicy Mayo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Fresno Peppers, Lime Wedge, Tajin. Can Also Be Served Plain with Honey Butter v, n
Capo Deli (Alex) - 109 N Washington St
109 N Washington St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Ham Sub - Large
|$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
|Roast Turkey Sub- Small
|$12.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
|Capo Special Sub- Large
|$15.99
sandwiches come with lettuce, onion, tomato, provolone, italian dressing
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Flounder
|$36.95
|Fried Shrimp Platter
|$26.95
|FRENCH BEIGNETS
|$8.00
Gin Ramen & Asian Tapas - Alexandria VA 22314
500 John Carlyle St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Shrimp*
|$11.00
Crispy Shrimp | Honey Sriracha Cream Sauce | Mixed Green | Sesame Seeds
|Tonkotsu Ramen
|$17.00
Chashu | Egg Noodles | Menma | Kikurage | Ajitama | Black garlic oil | Pork broth
|Tan Tan Men
|$18.00
Spicy Minced Pork Marinated | Ajitama | Memma | Kikurake | Wheat Noodle | Sesame Seeds | Chilli Oil | Pork Broth |
Johnny's New York Style Pizzeria & Restaurant - 7011G Manchester Boulevard
7011G Manchester Boulevard, Alexandria
|Popular items
|18' Round Cheese
|$18.95
Classic cheese or create your own pizza.
|Fries
|$3.95
Spicy or regular
|Baked Ziti
|$12.95
Baked penne pasta with ricotta cheese,tomato sauce and melted chese
Taco Rock - Pinecrest
6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Carne Asda
|$3.50
citrus marinated steak, chilies salsa, cotija cheese, radish
onions, cilantro
|Puffy Beef Taco
|$4.50
**SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA**
seasoned ground beef, melted
queso, jalapenos, monterey jack cheese,
sour cream, frito lay
|Elote
|$4.00
street corn- grilled corn, queso fresco, mayonnaise piquin, chili ashes
Spin Pollo Kingstowne - 703-401-3344
5942 Kingstowne Boulevard, Kingstowne
|Popular items
|1/4 Chicken w/ Two Sides
|$12.25
Quarter chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
|1/2 Chicken w/ Two Sides
|$14.99
Half chicken rotisserie Peruvian-style with your choice of two sides. Comes with 3 free sauces. If you'd like to order extra sauces, go to our "Sauces" menu item.
|Chicken & Cheese 8" Sub
|$14.25
Delicious rotisserie chicken sub prepared with melted provolone cheese, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, and lite mayo. Served with fries or yuca. Comes with sauces. (Soda sold separately)
Royal Restaurant
730 North Saint Asaph Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pineapple Glazed Chicken Skewers
|$12.00
Marinated chicken thighs, pineapple glaze, garlic-herb buttermilk dip. Gluten Free
|1904 Breakfast
|$10.00
Two eggs, bacon, home fries, marble rye toast.
|Biscuits & Gravy
|$16.00
Two house made biscuits, chorizo gravy, scrambled eggs, home fries
PIZZA • SALADS
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap - Real Pizza...Real Beer...Real People
401 E. Braddock Road, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Giant Meatball
|$17.00
10 oz. house-made all-beef Meatball stuffed with fresh mozzarella served with Marinara. Garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with Garlic Bread
|Garlic Bread.
|$10.50
focaccia, garlic butter, zesty pepperoni dipping sauce
|Farro & Frisse Bowl
|$16.50
Warm farro, tomato bruschetta, house-made guacamole, white bean dip, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Chimi Pastor
|$17.00
Large flour tortilla lightly fried until crispy. Served with rice, your choice of beans (refried, charro, or black), pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Guacamole
|$13.00
Onions, Tomatoes, jalapeños and cilantro.
|Queso Blanco
|$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.