Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki salmon in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve teriyaki salmon

Item pic

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon Teriyaki$22.00
Served with Steamed Mixed Vegetables
More about Thai Signature
KitchenCray - Alexandria image

 

KitchenCray - Alexandria

6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Salmon$30.00
Teriyaki Salmon Over Crab fried rice with a side of asparagus
More about KitchenCray - Alexandria
Item pic

 

Samurai Hibachi Sushi & Bar

4603 Duke St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki Bento Box$28.00
served with soup, salad, rice, shrimp tempura & California roll
More about Samurai Hibachi Sushi & Bar
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Bourbon Teriyaki Salmon$14.99
Fresh Atlantic Salmon marinated in a bourbon teriyaki sauce and chargrilled to order. Served with a choice of two sides.
More about Hard Times Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Ham Sandwiches

Steak Subs

Bulgogi

Tuna Salad

Pancakes

Lobster Rolls

Italian Subs

Quinoa Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston