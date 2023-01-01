Thai tea in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve thai tea
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Thai Iced Tea
|$5.00
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Thai Tea
Sunday in Saigon - 682 N St Asaph St
682 N St Asaph St, Alexandria
|Thai Tea
BoBaPop - Alexandria - 7013A manchester blvd
7013A manchester blvd, Franconia
|Thai Milk Tea
|$5.00
Customers' favorite, must try, BoBaPoP exclusive. Strongly-brewed black tea, infused with star anise, crushed tamarind, other secret spices. Great with boba, crystal boba, pudding, aloe vera, milk foam, cheese foam. NOT lactose-free.