Tikka masala in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Dishes of India
Dishes of India
1510A belleview blvd, alexandria
|Cherry Tikka Masala
|$21.95
Boneless pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight in cherry sauce. First roasted in a charcoal clay oven, tandoor, and then cooked in cherry and cashew nuts based flavorful curry sauce.
Served with Naan bread, Basmati Rice, and mixed pickles.
|Murg Tikka Masala
|$19.95
Skewered strips of boneless chicken breast marinated in our special recipe, roasted in the clay oven and then lightly touched in savory curry sauce.
|Turkey Tikka Masala(Served with Naan bread, Basmati rice, and mix pickles)
|$20.95
Boneless pieces of turkey marinated overnight in tandoori spices. Roasted in the charcoal clay oven and then cooked in the masala sauce - made out of ginger, garlic, onion, tomato, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and curry.
Served with Naan bread, Basmati rice, and mixed pickles.