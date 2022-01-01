Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve tiramisu

Piece Out image

 

Piece Out

2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.00
espresso dipped cake layered with mascarpone and dusted with cocoa
More about Piece Out
Item pic

 

Stracci Pizza

106 Hume Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu$8.00
Maldon sea salt, crispy dark chocolate pearls.
More about Stracci Pizza
Cafe Pizzaiolo image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Cafe Pizzaiolo

1623 Fern St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1255 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tiramisu$6.00
layers of espresso drenched sponge cake divided by mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder
More about Cafe Pizzaiolo
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$8.50
ladyfingers, espresso, marsala wine, mascarpone cheese, cocoa, lemon. Vegetarian
Tiramisu for Four$24.00
Ladyfingers, espresso, marsala, mascarpone, cocoa, lemon. Vegetarian
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Osteria Marzano image

PIZZA

Osteria Marzano

6361 Walker Ln #140,, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2827 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tiramisu$10.00
More about Osteria Marzano

