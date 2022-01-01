Tiramisu in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve tiramisu
Piece Out
2419 mount Vernon ave, Alexandria
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
espresso dipped cake layered with mascarpone and dusted with cocoa
Stracci Pizza
106 Hume Ave, Alexandria
|Tiramisu
|$8.00
Maldon sea salt, crispy dark chocolate pearls.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Cafe Pizzaiolo
1623 Fern St, Alexandria
|Tiramisu
|$6.00
layers of espresso drenched sponge cake divided by mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Tiramisu
|$8.50
ladyfingers, espresso, marsala wine, mascarpone cheese, cocoa, lemon. Vegetarian
|Tiramisu for Four
|$24.00
Ladyfingers, espresso, marsala, mascarpone, cocoa, lemon. Vegetarian