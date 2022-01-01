Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Alexandria

Go
Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Alexandria restaurants that serve tomato soup

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Soup$3.25
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.
More about St. Elmos
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$4.00
A creamy and hearty roasted tomato basil soup, a Hops N Shine favorite!
More about Hops N Shine
Item pic

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tomato Rosé Soup$9.12
Slow cooked tomato / rosé / cream / breadcrumbs
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Roasted Tomato Soup$8.00
More about Cafe 44
Item pic

PASTRY

St Elmos & Market 2 Market

2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4 (57 reviews)
Takeout
4 Cheese Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup Combo$10.49
Four cheeses (swiss, cheddar, sharp provolone, and gruyere) grilled on multigrain bread served with our homemade tomato soup.
Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup Combo$6.99
Our classic grilled cheese served with a side of our homemade tomato soup.
Soup - Tomato$3.99
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.
More about St Elmos & Market 2 Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Alexandria

Cake

Reuben

Fish Sandwiches

Sauteed Spinach

Roasted Beet Salad

Volcano Rolls

Chai Lattes

Arugula Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Alexandria to explore

Old Town Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Map

More near Alexandria to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (408 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Oxon Hill

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Annandale

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

District Heights

Avg 2.7 (4 restaurants)

Suitland

No reviews yet

Capitol Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (621 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston