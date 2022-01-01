Tomato soup in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve tomato soup
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Tomato Soup
|$3.25
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hops N Shine
3410 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$4.00
A creamy and hearty roasted tomato basil soup, a Hops N Shine favorite!
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Tomato Rosé Soup
|$9.12
Slow cooked tomato / rosé / cream / breadcrumbs
PASTRY
St Elmos & Market 2 Market
2300 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|4 Cheese Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup Combo
|$10.49
Four cheeses (swiss, cheddar, sharp provolone, and gruyere) grilled on multigrain bread served with our homemade tomato soup.
|Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup Combo
|$6.99
Our classic grilled cheese served with a side of our homemade tomato soup.
|Soup - Tomato
|$3.99
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.