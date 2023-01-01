Tostadas in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve tostadas
More about Taco Jalisco - 8645 Richmond Hwy
Taco Jalisco - 8645 Richmond Hwy
8645 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria
|Tostada De Ceviche
|$5.49
Crispy corn tortilla loaded with shrimp cocktail, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, avocado, and sour cream.
More about Urbano 116
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Seafood Salpicon Tostada
|$14.00
Shrimp, Lump Crab, Avocado, Habanero Sauce
More about Tequila & Taco - Carlyle
TACOS
Tequila & Taco - Carlyle
540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria
|Tostada
|$0.00
Choice of protein, fried corn tortilla topped with refried black beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso fresco.