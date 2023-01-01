Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve tostadas

Taco Jalisco - 8645 Richmond Hwy

8645 Richmond Hwy, Alexandria

Tostada De Ceviche$5.49
Crispy corn tortilla loaded with shrimp cocktail, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, avocado, and sour cream.
More about Taco Jalisco - 8645 Richmond Hwy
GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
Seafood Salpicon Tostada$14.00
Shrimp, Lump Crab, Avocado, Habanero Sauce
More about Urbano 116
TACOS

Tequila & Taco - Carlyle

540 John Carlyle St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (1440 reviews)
Tostada$0.00
Choice of protein, fried corn tortilla topped with refried black beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso fresco.
More about Tequila & Taco - Carlyle
Kaizen Tavern - 1909 Mount Vernon Ave

1909 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Spicy Tuna Tostadas$19.00
More about Kaizen Tavern - 1909 Mount Vernon Ave

