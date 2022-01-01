Veggie burritos in Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Tequila Bar & Grill

1701 Duke St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burritos$13.99
More about Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Taco Rock

6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Burrito$10.00
mushrooms, peppers, onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, sour creams
More about Taco Rock
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Veggie$13.00
Vegetables with ranchero sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Urbano 116
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria image

 

Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$16.00
Scrambled eggs, roasted mushrooms, scallions, black beans, avocado,
pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded cheese and cilantro mayo. Served with roasted potatoes with peppers and onions.
More about Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria

