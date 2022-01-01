Veggie burritos in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve veggie burritos
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Tequila Bar & Grill
1701 Duke St, Alexandria
|Veggie Burritos
|$13.99
Taco Rock
6550 Little River Turnpike, Alexandria
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.00
mushrooms, peppers, onions, rice, black beans, lettuce, jack cheese, sour creams
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Burrito Veggie
|$13.00
Vegetables with ranchero sauce. Large flour tortilla with cheese. Served with rice, your choice of beans, pico, guacamole, and sour cream.
Junction Bakery & Bistro Alexandria
1508 Mt Vernon Ave #1718, Alexandria
|Veggie Burrito
|$16.00
Scrambled eggs, roasted mushrooms, scallions, black beans, avocado,
pico de gallo, chopped lettuce, shredded cheese and cilantro mayo. Served with roasted potatoes with peppers and onions.