Vermicelli in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve vermicelli

N3. Veggies Tofu Vermicelli image

 

T-Zo

5774 Dow Ave, Alexandria

No reviews yet
N3. Veggies Tofu Vermicelli$12.95
The dish contains rice noodles, green lettuce, mints, cilantro, green papaya, carrot, white onion, banana flower, fried mushrooms, soft-fried tofu, fried onion and peanuts. It is served with T-ZO's special dressing black sauce. * May contain soy. * The dish is Gluten Free, when there is no fried onion. Please instruct us when ordering.
More about T-Zo
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vermicelli$3.00
Bun Cha Ha Noi(vermicelli Ha Noi Style)$16.00
vermicelli, pork patty, pork belly slices, picked papaya and carrot, sweet chili lime sauce
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Item pic

 

PHO BOWL

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
L2 Combo #2 - Vermicelli w/$15.95
D1 Vermicelli Noodle Platter w/ Meat - Bún Thit Nuong$12.50
S6 Triple Delight Vermicelli - Bún Thit Tôm Nuong Dac Biêt$17.50
More about PHO BOWL

