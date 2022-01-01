Vermicelli in Alexandria

The dish contains rice noodles, green lettuce, mints, cilantro, green papaya, carrot, white onion, banana flower, fried mushrooms, soft-fried tofu, fried onion and peanuts. It is served with T-ZO's special dressing black sauce. * May contain soy. * The dish is Gluten Free, when there is no fried onion. Please instruct us when ordering.

