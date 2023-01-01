Vodka pizza in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve vodka pizza
More about Del Ray Pizzeria - The Original in Del Ray
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Del Ray Pizzeria - The Original in Del Ray
2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria
|Large Kurried Away
|$22.00
DRP Curry Sauce (contains onions, celery, carrots), Shredded Mozz, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers.
*** please ADD CHICKEN to make this pizza complete for meat eaters! It comes based as vegetarian to accommodate all guests.
*To make it vegan, order on a gluten free crust and specify no shredded mozz, sub vegan cheese. All ingredients in sauce are vegan but does contain soy.
|Small Kurried Away
|$17.00
DRP Curry Sauce (contains onions, celery, carrots), Shredded Mozz, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers.
*** please ADD CHICKEN to make this pizza complete for meat eaters! It comes based as vegetarian to accommodate all guests.
*To make it vegan, order on a gluten free crust and specify no shredded mozz, sub vegan cheese. All ingredients in sauce are vegan but does contain soy.