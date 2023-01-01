Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vodka pizza in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve vodka pizza

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Del Ray Pizzeria - The Original in Del Ray

2218 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1016 reviews)
Takeout
Large Kurried Away$22.00
DRP Curry Sauce (contains onions, celery, carrots), Shredded Mozz, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers.
*** please ADD CHICKEN to make this pizza complete for meat eaters! It comes based as vegetarian to accommodate all guests.
*To make it vegan, order on a gluten free crust and specify no shredded mozz, sub vegan cheese. All ingredients in sauce are vegan but does contain soy.
Small Kurried Away$17.00
DRP Curry Sauce (contains onions, celery, carrots), Shredded Mozz, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers.
*** please ADD CHICKEN to make this pizza complete for meat eaters! It comes based as vegetarian to accommodate all guests.
*To make it vegan, order on a gluten free crust and specify no shredded mozz, sub vegan cheese. All ingredients in sauce are vegan but does contain soy.
More about Del Ray Pizzeria - The Original in Del Ray
EMMY SQUARED: Old Town Alexandria

124 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vodka Pizza$14.98
house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino
More about EMMY SQUARED: Old Town Alexandria

