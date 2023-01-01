Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wonton soup in Alexandria

Alexandria restaurants
Alexandria restaurants that serve wonton soup

Item pic

 

Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wonton Soup$7.00
Shimp and chicken dumplings wrapped in wonton skin in cleared chicken broth
More about Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mi Hoanh Thanh (Pork & Shrimp Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup)$18.00
egg noodle, pork & shrimp wonton, char-xiu pork, prawn, rice cracker, chive, onion, pork broth
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Item pic

 

Sunday in Saigon - 682 N St Asaph St

682 N St Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mi Hoanh Thanh (Pork & Shrimp Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup)$18.00
egg noodle, pork & shrimp wonton, char-xiu pork, prawn, rice cracker, chive, onion, pork broth
More about Sunday in Saigon - 682 N St Asaph St
Item pic

 

Pho Bowl

6406 Landsdowne Centre Dr, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton Soup, Pork meat & Egg Noodles$14.95
A7 Wonton Soup$7.50
More about Pho Bowl

