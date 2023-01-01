Wontons in Alexandria
Alexandria restaurants that serve wontons
Thai Signature Local Thai Street Food and Bar
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Fried Wonton
|$7.00
Shrimp and chicken wrapped in wonton skin served with sweet-chili sauce
|Wonton Soup
|$7.00
Shimp and chicken dumplings wrapped in wonton skin in cleared chicken broth
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|$ Wontons
|$0.00
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Sa Te Hoanh Thanh (Wonton in Spicy Sate Sauce)
|$9.00
pork & shrimp wonton, hot chili oil, crispy noodle
|Mi Hoanh Thanh (Pork & Shrimp Wonton with Egg Noodle Soup)
|$18.00
egg noodle, pork & shrimp wonton, char-xiu pork, prawn, rice cracker, chive, onion, pork broth
