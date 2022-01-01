Old Town Alexandria restaurants you'll love
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.39
Serving Counter Culture Coffee
|Chai Latte
|$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
|Tomato Soup
|$3.25
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.
Yunnan By Potomac
814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Grandma Parou
|$16.00
Chicken Bone Broth, Poached Chicken, Carrot, Napa Cabbage, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Mustard Greens, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
|Hometown Pork Dumpling
|$12.00
Minced Pork & Shiitake, Chinese Chives & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
|Braised Beef Lu
|$18.00
Soy Braised Beef, Beef Jus, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Pickled Daikon, Mushroom, Roasted Peanut, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
|Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
|Sunday Gravy Meal- for 4
|$139.00
Meal includes enough for four of Nonna's Sunday Gravy, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Crab Hush Puppies
|$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
|Fish & Chips Entree
|$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Stuffed Chesapeake Flounder
|$35.00
Crab imperial & butter cream sauce with roasted potato and sautéed spinach
|N.Y Cheesecake
|$9.00
With a fresh strawberry Grand Marnier sauce.
|Crabcake Appetizer
|$20.00
All Lump Crab Cake served with the Wharf’s homemade aioli and citrus greens
Thai Signature
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Crispy Spring Roll
|$7.00
Fried veggie spring roll and served with sweet Carrot sauce
|Fresh Summer Roll
|$8.00
Shrimp and fresh veggie wrapped with rice paper served with peanut dipping sauce
|Pad Thai
"Traditional dish" Thin rice noodles, bean curd, egg, scallion, bean sprout, crushed peanut with our palm sugar tamarind sauce
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Grilled Veggie Sandwich
|$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
|Grilled Salmon
|$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
112 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.50
|Chips N' Curry
|$8.50
|Shepherd's Pie
|$17.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Smothered Catfish
|$17.95
|Smashed Potatoes
|$3.95
|Bowl She Crab
|$10.00
GRILL
Urbano 116
116 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|House Smoked Salsa
|$9.00
Urbano's Smoked Salsa with Chips
|Queso Blanco
|$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
|Extra Taco
|$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza
|$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
|Bucatini Cacio E Pepe
|$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
|Margherita Personal Size Pizza
|$8.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian
A la Lucia
315 Madison St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|FAMILY Braised Beef
|$65.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
|Penne with Tomato Sauce
|$10.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
|Side of Green Beans
|$5.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
ESP Tea & Coffee
1012 King St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|Large Vanilla Latte
|$6.75
quad shot of espresso and vanilla syrup, with 15-16 oz of steamed milk
|Iced White Mocha Latte
|$5.00
An iced espresso beverage with white chocolate sauce. A regular size will have a single shot of espresso, and a large size will have two double shots.
|Large Iced Mocha Latte
|$6.75
quad shot of espresso plus dark and white chocolate syrup, with 15-16 oz of milk over ice
SUSHI
The Handover/ King's Ransom
728 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Spicy Tuna Maki Roll
|$7.50
Tuna, cucumber, toasted sesame chili oil, togarashi (Japanese spice blend).
|Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll
|$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo
|Bento Box - 2 Rolls
|$20.00
Choose Any Two Rolls. Choose Any 3 Sides.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Peoples Drug
103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|Roasted Veg Sammy
|$12.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, garlic aioli, focaccia.
|PVB (People's Vegetarian Burger)
|$14.00
Impossible Meat, sriracha aioli, bread and butter pickles, arugula, olive oil bun.
|Veg Fritters
|$10.00
Sweet potato, carrots, green beans, fritter batter, People's Sauce
Cafe 44
44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Short Rib
|$33.00
jus, smashed red potatoes, haricots verts
|Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
jim beam cream sauce,
cajun shrimp* white cheddar grits,
poached egg*, microgreens
|Pork Pot Stickers
|$13.00
ponzu sauce
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pretzels & Beer Cheese
|$9.00
Housemade Pretzels & Toasted Porter Beer Cheese Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
|Fried mozzarella
|$9.00
Fresh Mozz, House Marinara
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Pickles, Spicy Aioli
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|The B.F.C.
|$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, roasted corn, tomato, ranch, mixed greens
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Bo Xao Lan (Flank Steak Peanut Curry)
|$17.00
flank steak sautéed in peanut curry sauce, snap pea, potato, carrot
|Bo Bia (Fresh Jicama Roll)
|$8.00
jicama, carrot, thai basil. peanut chili dip
|Pho Chay (Vegetarian)
|$16.00
rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory vegetable broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout, tofu, seitan, mix vegetable
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
|Popular items
|House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger
|$20.00
coal fired onions, bacon, house pickles, cheddar, smoked horseradish-russian dressing, onion brioche roll, thick cut fries
|Honey Glazed Carrots
|$12.00
garlic labneh, almond dukkah, herbs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
|Ada's Mini Black Brioche Loaf
|$7.00
charred orange butter.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
|Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts
|$12.00
Pomegranate sweet & sour sauce, bacon, labneh, almonds. Vegetarian, Gluten free
|Rotisserie Half Chicken
|$23.00
Fregola sarda, pickled shallots, herbs, corn puree, bacon jam
The Majestic To-Go
911 KING STREET, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pre-Valentines Cocktail Class
|$45.00
Enjoy a pre-Valentine's Day cocktail party at home! Join us virtually on Friday, February 12th at 6pm for an interactive cocktail class. Includes a complete cocktail kit for two with all the ingredients (including alcohol!) for our famous Diablo Mojito, a muddler, bar spoon, and a charcuterie tasting board!
|Majestic Christmas Meal
|$159.00
Meal serves 4-6; Prime Rib, with salad, sides and dessert.
|The Majestic Mother's Day for Four To Go
|$139.00
Dinner for four includes:
LOCAL TOMATO SALAD GF V
marinated tomatoes, spring greens, shaved radishes, citrus vinaigrette
YOUR CHOICE OF ENTREE:
BRAISED PRIME SHORT RIB GF
bordelaise sauce, gremolata
OR
SEARED SALMON GF
lemon-dill vinaigrette
MAJESTIC PARKER HOUSE ROLLS
SIDES:
GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, SPRING ONIONS GF V
POTATOES AU GRATIN GF V
DESSERT:
ANGEL FOOD CAKE V
macerated berries, vanilla whipped cream
SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
713 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Murphy Burger
|$11.50
Fresh Angus burger topped with Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle, melted provolone cheese, served with cottage fries
|Jameson Steak
|$22.00
Charbroiled, 12 oz. New York Strip seasoned with spices and Jameson’s Irish Whiskey served with baked potato and fresh vegetables (Gluten Free)
|Irish Stew
|$9.25
A generous bowl of stew consisting of beef, celery, potatoes, carrots, peas and onions in a beef broth. Served with Irish soda bread and butter
BBQ • GRILL
T.J. Stone's
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|GOUUUDA TOTS
|$12.00
Our smoked Gouda tater tots sprinkled with crushed bacon and chives, and served with a horseradish dipping sauce
|TRIPLE “DIPPED” WINGS
|$13.00
Chicken wings seasoned, baked then smoked, finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with buttermilk blue cheese dressing
|Harvest Salad
|$13.00
Mixed lettuce with dried cherries, candied pecans, white cheddar cheese, and granny smith apples, served with champagne vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Virtue Feed & Grain
106 South Union St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$15.00
10 Wings, Baked then Fried, Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
|Savory Fried Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Jumbo fried shrimp, coleslaw, sriracha aioli, sweet peppers.
|Quinoa Salad - GF, V
|$12.00
Baby Greens, Red Beets, Green Peas, Pearl Onions, Red Radishes, Sarvecchio Cheese, TOmatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
1404 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Chili Taters
|$11.99
Tater tots smothered with your choice of Chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
|5 Way Chili Mac
|$12.49
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.
|Onion Rings
|$6.99
Fresh cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS
Redrocks
904 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$15.00
Mozzarella di bufala, crushed tomato, basil
|Garlic Twists
|$6.50
fresh pizza dough, garlic butter, parsley, side of marinara
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|A Sweet Treat for Valentine's Day!
|$45.00
Join us on Sunday, February 20th at 6pm when we'll teach you how to make an Espresso Martini to really rev up the romance!
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, and a sweet food pairing for two.
Cocktail kits will be available for pickup at Vola's Dockside Grill on Saturday, Feb 19 and Sunday, Feb 20.
Space is limited - reserve your spot today!
Email Events Director Emily Klassen at emily@alexrestpart.com with questions or to book your own virtual cocktail-making class OR a private wine tasting (both available for groups of 12 or more)!
