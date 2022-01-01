Old Town Alexandria restaurants you'll love

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Must-try Old Town Alexandria restaurants

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.39
Serving Counter Culture Coffee
Chai Latte$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Tomato Soup$3.25
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.
Yunnan By Potomac image

 

Yunnan By Potomac

814 N Fairfax Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grandma Parou$16.00
Chicken Bone Broth, Poached Chicken, Carrot, Napa Cabbage, Purple Cabbage, Pickled Mustard Greens, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Hometown Pork Dumpling$12.00
Minced Pork & Shiitake, Chinese Chives & Chinese Trinity, Liang Vinaigrette (Crispy Garlic, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Braised Beef Lu$18.00
Soy Braised Beef, Beef Jus, Carrot, Garlic Chives, Pickled Daikon, Mushroom, Roasted Peanut, Tea Egg (Chili Oil, Scallion & Cilantro Garnish)
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria Christmas To Go image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Sunday Gravy Meal- for 4$139.00
Meal includes enough for four of Nonna's Sunday Gravy, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Hush Puppies$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
Fish & Chips Entree$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Stuffed Chesapeake Flounder$35.00
Crab imperial & butter cream sauce with roasted potato and sautéed spinach
N.Y Cheesecake$9.00
With a fresh strawberry Grand Marnier sauce.
Crabcake Appetizer$20.00
All Lump Crab Cake served with the Wharf’s homemade aioli and citrus greens
Thai Signature image

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Spring Roll$7.00
Fried veggie spring roll and served with sweet Carrot sauce
Fresh Summer Roll$8.00
Shrimp and fresh veggie wrapped with rice paper served with peanut dipping sauce
Pad Thai
"Traditional dish" Thin rice noodles, bean curd, egg, scallion, bean sprout, crushed peanut with our palm sugar tamarind sauce
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Veggie Sandwich$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
Banana Bread Pudding$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
Grilled Salmon$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar

112 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.50
Chips N' Curry$8.50
Shepherd's Pie$17.00
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smothered Catfish$17.95
Smashed Potatoes$3.95
Bowl She Crab$10.00
Urbano 116 image

GRILL

Urbano 116

116 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (576 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House Smoked Salsa$9.00
Urbano's Smoked Salsa with Chips
Queso Blanco$9.00
Blended cheeses, spices and pico.
Extra Taco$5.00
Yeah, one extra taco for me please!!!
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
Bucatini Cacio E Pepe$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
Margherita Personal Size Pizza$8.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian
A la Lucia image

 

A la Lucia

315 Madison St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FAMILY Braised Beef$65.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
Penne with Tomato Sauce$10.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
Side of Green Beans$5.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea & Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Vanilla Latte$6.75
quad shot of espresso and vanilla syrup, with 15-16 oz of steamed milk
Iced White Mocha Latte$5.00
An iced espresso beverage with white chocolate sauce. A regular size will have a single shot of espresso, and a large size will have two double shots.
Large Iced Mocha Latte$6.75
quad shot of espresso plus dark and white chocolate syrup, with 15-16 oz of milk over ice
The Handover/ King's Ransom image

SUSHI

The Handover/ King's Ransom

728 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Spicy Tuna Maki Roll$7.50
Tuna, cucumber, toasted sesame chili oil, togarashi (Japanese spice blend).
Shrimp Tempura Maki Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Mayo
Bento Box - 2 Rolls$20.00
Choose Any Two Rolls. Choose Any 3 Sides.
The Peoples Drug image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Peoples Drug

103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Roasted Veg Sammy$12.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, garlic aioli, focaccia.
PVB (People's Vegetarian Burger)$14.00
Impossible Meat, sriracha aioli, bread and butter pickles, arugula, olive oil bun.
Veg Fritters$10.00
Sweet potato, carrots, green beans, fritter batter, People's Sauce
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib$33.00
jus, smashed red potatoes, haricots verts
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
jim beam cream sauce,
cajun shrimp* white cheddar grits,
poached egg*, microgreens
Pork Pot Stickers$13.00
ponzu sauce
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzels & Beer Cheese$9.00
Housemade Pretzels & Toasted Porter Beer Cheese Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Fried mozzarella$9.00
Fresh Mozz, House Marinara
Allergens: Gluten, Dairy
Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Pickles, Spicy Aioli
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The B.F.C.$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, roasted corn, tomato, ranch, mixed greens
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon image

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bo Xao Lan (Flank Steak Peanut Curry)$17.00
flank steak sautéed in peanut curry sauce, snap pea, potato, carrot
Bo Bia (Fresh Jicama Roll)$8.00
jicama, carrot, thai basil. peanut chili dip
Pho Chay (Vegetarian)$16.00
rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory vegetable broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout, tofu, seitan, mix vegetable
Ada's on the River image

 

Ada's on the River

3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger$20.00
coal fired onions, bacon, house pickles, cheddar, smoked horseradish-russian dressing, onion brioche roll, thick cut fries
Honey Glazed Carrots$12.00
garlic labneh, almond dukkah, herbs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Ada's Mini Black Brioche Loaf$7.00
charred orange butter.
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Pomegranate sweet & sour sauce, bacon, labneh, almonds. Vegetarian, Gluten free
Rotisserie Half Chicken$23.00
Fregola sarda, pickled shallots, herbs, corn puree, bacon jam
The Majestic To-Go image

 

The Majestic To-Go

911 KING STREET, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pre-Valentines Cocktail Class$45.00
Enjoy a pre-Valentine's Day cocktail party at home! Join us virtually on Friday, February 12th at 6pm for an interactive cocktail class. Includes a complete cocktail kit for two with all the ingredients (including alcohol!) for our famous Diablo Mojito, a muddler, bar spoon, and a charcuterie tasting board!
Majestic Christmas Meal$159.00
Meal serves 4-6; Prime Rib, with salad, sides and dessert.
The Majestic Mother's Day for Four To Go$139.00
Dinner for four includes:
LOCAL TOMATO SALAD GF V
marinated tomatoes, spring greens, shaved radishes, citrus vinaigrette
YOUR CHOICE OF ENTREE:
BRAISED PRIME SHORT RIB GF
bordelaise sauce, gremolata
OR
SEARED SALMON GF
lemon-dill vinaigrette
MAJESTIC PARKER HOUSE ROLLS
SIDES:
GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, SPRING ONIONS GF V
POTATOES AU GRATIN GF V
DESSERT:
ANGEL FOOD CAKE V
macerated berries, vanilla whipped cream
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

713 King St, Alexandria

Avg 3.8 (981 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Murphy Burger$11.50
Fresh Angus burger topped with Canadian bacon, lettuce, tomato and pickle, melted provolone cheese, served with cottage fries
Jameson Steak$22.00
Charbroiled, 12 oz. New York Strip seasoned with spices and Jameson’s Irish Whiskey served with baked potato and fresh vegetables (Gluten Free)
Irish Stew$9.25
A generous bowl of stew consisting of beef, celery, potatoes, carrots, peas and onions in a beef broth. Served with Irish soda bread and butter
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GOUUUDA TOTS$12.00
Our smoked Gouda tater tots sprinkled with crushed bacon and chives, and served with a horseradish dipping sauce
TRIPLE “DIPPED” WINGS$13.00
Chicken wings seasoned, baked then smoked, finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Harvest Salad$13.00
Mixed lettuce with dried cherries, candied pecans, white cheddar cheese, and granny smith apples, served with champagne vinaigrette
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Wings$15.00
10 Wings, Baked then Fried, Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
Savory Fried Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Jumbo fried shrimp, coleslaw, sriracha aioli, sweet peppers.
Quinoa Salad - GF, V$12.00
Baby Greens, Red Beets, Green Peas, Pearl Onions, Red Radishes, Sarvecchio Cheese, TOmatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Taters$11.99
Tater tots smothered with your choice of Chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
5 Way Chili Mac$12.49
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.
Onion Rings$6.99
Fresh cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.
Redrocks image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS

Redrocks

904 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella di bufala, crushed tomato, basil
Garlic Twists$6.50
fresh pizza dough, garlic butter, parsley, side of marinara
BG pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A Sweet Treat for Valentine's Day!$45.00
Join us on Sunday, February 20th at 6pm when we'll teach you how to make an Espresso Martini to really rev up the romance!
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, and a sweet food pairing for two.
Cocktail kits will be available for pickup at Vola's Dockside Grill on Saturday, Feb 19 and Sunday, Feb 20.
Space is limited - reserve your spot today!
Email Events Director Emily Klassen at emily@alexrestpart.com with questions or to book your own virtual cocktail-making class OR a private wine tasting (both available for groups of 12 or more)!
BARCA Pier & Wine Bar image

TAPAS

BARCA Pier & Wine Bar

2 Pioneer Way, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

102 S Patrick St., Alexandria

Avg 4.8 (1619 reviews)
Takeout
