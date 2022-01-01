Old Town Alexandria American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Old Town Alexandria
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
Popular items
Crab Hush Puppies
$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich
$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
Fish & Chips Entree
$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
Popular items
Grilled Veggie Sandwich
$15.75
Portobello mushroom, zucchini, roasted red pepper, buffalo mozzarella, garlic aioli, 7-grain bread
Banana Bread Pudding
$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
Grilled Salmon
$25.50
Atlantic salmon, smashed potatoes,
sun dried tomatoes, green beans,
beurre blanc
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
112 King St, Alexandria
Popular items
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$8.50
Chips N' Curry
$8.50
Shepherd's Pie
$17.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Peoples Drug
103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria
Popular items
Roasted Veg Sammy
$12.00
Eggplant, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, arugula, balsamic reduction, garlic aioli, focaccia.
PVB (People's Vegetarian Burger)
$14.00
Impossible Meat, sriracha aioli, bread and butter pickles, arugula, olive oil bun.
Veg Fritters
$10.00
Sweet potato, carrots, green beans, fritter batter, People's Sauce
Cafe 44
44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria
Popular items
Short Rib
$33.00
jus, smashed red potatoes, haricots verts
Shrimp & Grits
$24.00
jim beam cream sauce,
cajun shrimp* white cheddar grits,
poached egg*, microgreens
Pork Pot Stickers
$13.00
ponzu sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Chadwicks
203 Strand Street, Alexandria
Popular items
The B.F.C.
$18.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, avocado, roasted corn, tomato, ranch, mixed greens
Chicken Tenders
$10.00
Honey Dijon & BBQ Sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich
$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
Ada's on the River
3 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria
Popular items
House Ground Prime Dry Aged Burger
$20.00
coal fired onions, bacon, house pickles, cheddar, smoked horseradish-russian dressing, onion brioche roll, thick cut fries
Honey Glazed Carrots
$12.00
garlic labneh, almond dukkah, herbs. Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Ada's Mini Black Brioche Loaf
$7.00
charred orange butter.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
Popular items
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$18.00
Crispy chicken thigh, sharp cheddar, bread & butter pickles, white bbq sauce, bibb lettuce, brioche bun, house fries
Sweet & Sour Brussels Sprouts
$12.00
Pomegranate sweet & sour sauce, bacon, labneh, almonds. Vegetarian, Gluten free
Rotisserie Half Chicken
$23.00
Fregola sarda, pickled shallots, herbs, corn puree, bacon jam
The Majestic To-Go
911 KING STREET, Alexandria
Popular items
Pre-Valentines Cocktail Class
$45.00
Enjoy a pre-Valentine's Day cocktail party at home! Join us virtually on Friday, February 12th at 6pm for an interactive cocktail class. Includes a complete cocktail kit for two with all the ingredients (including alcohol!) for our famous Diablo Mojito, a muddler, bar spoon, and a charcuterie tasting board!
Majestic Christmas Meal
$159.00
Meal serves 4-6; Prime Rib, with salad, sides and dessert.
The Majestic Mother's Day for Four To Go
$139.00
Dinner for four includes:
LOCAL TOMATO SALAD GF V
marinated tomatoes, spring greens, shaved radishes, citrus vinaigrette
YOUR CHOICE OF ENTREE:
BRAISED PRIME SHORT RIB GF
bordelaise sauce, gremolata
OR
SEARED SALMON GF
lemon-dill vinaigrette
MAJESTIC PARKER HOUSE ROLLS
SIDES:
GRILLED ASPARAGUS, BROCCOLINI, SPRING ONIONS GF V
POTATOES AU GRATIN GF V
DESSERT:
ANGEL FOOD CAKE V
macerated berries, vanilla whipped cream
BBQ • GRILL
T.J. Stone's
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria
Popular items
GOUUUDA TOTS
$12.00
Our smoked Gouda tater tots sprinkled with crushed bacon and chives, and served with a horseradish dipping sauce
TRIPLE "DIPPED" WINGS
$13.00
Chicken wings seasoned, baked then smoked, finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce, served with buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Harvest Salad
$13.00
Mixed lettuce with dried cherries, candied pecans, white cheddar cheese, and granny smith apples, served with champagne vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Virtue Feed & Grain
106 South Union St, Alexandria
Popular items
Chicken Wings
$15.00
10 Wings, Baked then Fried, Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
Savory Fried Shrimp Tacos
$18.00
Jumbo fried shrimp, coleslaw, sriracha aioli, sweet peppers.
Quinoa Salad - GF, V
$12.00
Baby Greens, Red Beets, Green Peas, Pearl Onions, Red Radishes, Sarvecchio Cheese, TOmatoes, Lemon Vinaigrette
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
1404 King Street, Alexandria
Popular items
Chili Taters
$11.99
Tater tots smothered with your choice of Chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
5 Way Chili Mac
$12.49
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.
Onion Rings
$6.99
Fresh cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill Cocktail Class
101 N Union St, Alexandria
Popular items
A Sweet Treat for Valentine's Day!
$45.00
Join us on Sunday, February 20th at 6pm when we'll teach you how to make an Espresso Martini to really rev up the romance!
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails, and a sweet food pairing for two.
Cocktail kits will be available for pickup at Vola's Dockside Grill on Saturday, Feb 19 and Sunday, Feb 20.
Space is limited - reserve your spot today!
Email Events Director Emily Klassen at emily@alexrestpart.com with questions or to book your own virtual cocktail-making class OR a private wine tasting (both available for groups of 12 or more)!