Old Town Alexandria cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Old Town Alexandria
More about St. Elmos
St. Elmos
529 Montgomery St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Drip Coffee
|$2.39
Serving Counter Culture Coffee
|Chai Latte
|$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
|Tomato Soup
|$3.25
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.
More about ESP Tea & Coffee
ESP Tea & Coffee
1012 King St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|Large Vanilla Latte
|$6.75
quad shot of espresso and vanilla syrup, with 15-16 oz of steamed milk
|Iced White Mocha Latte
|$5.00
An iced espresso beverage with white chocolate sauce. A regular size will have a single shot of espresso, and a large size will have two double shots.
|Large Iced Mocha Latte
|$6.75
quad shot of espresso plus dark and white chocolate syrup, with 15-16 oz of milk over ice
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Bo Xao Lan (Flank Steak Peanut Curry)
|$17.00
flank steak sautéed in peanut curry sauce, snap pea, potato, carrot
|Bo Bia (Fresh Jicama Roll)
|$8.00
jicama, carrot, thai basil. peanut chili dip
|Pho Chay (Vegetarian)
|$16.00
rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory vegetable broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout, tofu, seitan, mix vegetable
More about Hard Times Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hard Times Cafe
1404 King Street, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Chili Taters
|$11.99
Tater tots smothered with your choice of Chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
|5 Way Chili Mac
|$12.49
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.
|Onion Rings
|$6.99
Fresh cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.