Old Town Alexandria cafés you'll love

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Drip Coffee$2.39
Serving Counter Culture Coffee
Chai Latte$3.69
Black tea infused with cinnamon, clove and other warming spices is combined with steamed milk. A perfect balance of sweet and spicy.
Tomato Soup$3.25
Homemade tomato soup infused with fresh onion, garlic and basil and topped with shredded vermont aged cheddar cheese. Served with a side of oyster crackers.
More about St. Elmos
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea & Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Vanilla Latte$6.75
quad shot of espresso and vanilla syrup, with 15-16 oz of steamed milk
Iced White Mocha Latte$5.00
An iced espresso beverage with white chocolate sauce. A regular size will have a single shot of espresso, and a large size will have two double shots.
Large Iced Mocha Latte$6.75
quad shot of espresso plus dark and white chocolate syrup, with 15-16 oz of milk over ice
More about ESP Tea & Coffee
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon image

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bo Xao Lan (Flank Steak Peanut Curry)$17.00
flank steak sautéed in peanut curry sauce, snap pea, potato, carrot
Bo Bia (Fresh Jicama Roll)$8.00
jicama, carrot, thai basil. peanut chili dip
Pho Chay (Vegetarian)$16.00
rice noodle, cilantro, onion, savory vegetable broth, Thai basil, lime, jalapeno, bean sprout, tofu, seitan, mix vegetable
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Hard Times Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chili Taters$11.99
Tater tots smothered with your choice of Chili, topped with cheddar and sour cream.
5 Way Chili Mac$12.49
Your choice of Chili over spaghetti, with beans, shredded cheese and chopped onions.
Onion Rings$6.99
Fresh cut colossal onions hand dipped in beer batter.
More about Hard Times Cafe

