Old Town Alexandria sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Old Town Alexandria
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Viktoria's Spaghetti Pomodoro
|$19.00
San marzano tomatoes, basil, grated parmigiano. Vegetarian
|Pane Al Formaggio
|$13.50
Stuffed rustic demi loaf with roasted garlic butter, mixed herbs, mozzarella. Vegetarian
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles
More about The Peoples Drug
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Peoples Drug
103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|Peoples Burger
|$16.00
Ground beef, onion marmalade, People's Sauce, applewood bacon, arugula, smoked gouda, olive oil bun.
|Spy Chick Witch
|$14.00
Spicy chicken, cayenne paste, buttermilk ranch, bread and butter pickles, arugula, sesame seed brioche bun
|Pork and Mushroom Dumplings (6pc)
|$10.00
Pork and Mushroom Dumplings fried to order and served with a mustard vinaigrette.
Allergens: Fish Sauce, Wheat
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Lasagna & Bubbles for Two
|$89.00
Mia's Valentine's for Two To Go including Canella Prosecco Superiore Bottle, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio, Choice of Lasagna and Berry Cheesecake.
Lasagna Choices are Beef Bolognese or Roasted Vegetables.
Meal will be served cold and include heating instructions.
Please choose your pick up time between 10AM - 4PM on February 11 - 14.