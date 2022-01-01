Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Old Town Alexandria sandwich spots you'll love

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Old Town Alexandria

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Viktoria's Spaghetti Pomodoro$19.00
San marzano tomatoes, basil, grated parmigiano. Vegetarian
Pane Al Formaggio$13.50
Stuffed rustic demi loaf with roasted garlic butter, mixed herbs, mozzarella. Vegetarian
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
The Peoples Drug image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Peoples Drug

103 N. Alfred St., Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (301 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Peoples Burger$16.00
Ground beef, onion marmalade, People's Sauce, applewood bacon, arugula, smoked gouda, olive oil bun.
Spy Chick Witch$14.00
Spicy chicken, cayenne paste, buttermilk ranch, bread and butter pickles, arugula, sesame seed brioche bun
Pork and Mushroom Dumplings (6pc)$10.00
Pork and Mushroom Dumplings fried to order and served with a mustard vinaigrette.
Allergens: Fish Sauce, Wheat
More about The Peoples Drug
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria Christmas To Go image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lasagna & Bubbles for Two$89.00
Mia's Valentine's for Two To Go including Canella Prosecco Superiore Bottle, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio, Choice of Lasagna and Berry Cheesecake.
Lasagna Choices are Beef Bolognese or Roasted Vegetables.
Meal will be served cold and include heating instructions.
Please choose your pick up time between 10AM - 4PM on February 11 - 14.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go

