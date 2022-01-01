Old Town Alexandria Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Old Town Alexandria

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria Christmas To Go image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
Sunday Gravy Meal- for 4$139.00
Meal includes enough for four of Nonna's Sunday Gravy, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
Bucatini Cacio E Pepe$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
Margherita Personal Size Pizza$8.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
A la Lucia image

 

A la Lucia

315 Madison St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FAMILY Braised Beef$65.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
Penne with Tomato Sauce$10.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
Side of Green Beans$5.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
More about A la Lucia
Redrocks image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS

Redrocks

904 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Mozzarella di bufala, crushed tomato, basil
Garlic Twists$6.50
fresh pizza dough, garlic butter, parsley, side of marinara
More about Redrocks

