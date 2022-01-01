Old Town Alexandria Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Old Town Alexandria
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria To Go
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Braised Short Rib Lasagna Meal-for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Braised Short Rib Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
|Roasted Vegetable Lasagna Meal- for 4
|$99.00
Meal includes enough for four of Roasted Vegetable Lasagna, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
|Sunday Gravy Meal- for 4
|$139.00
Meal includes enough for four of Nonna's Sunday Gravy, Sunday Salad, Pane Al Formaggio and Tiramisu. Pick up at your choice of time on Wednesday 24 or Thursday 25.
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza
|$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
|Bucatini Cacio E Pepe
|$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
|Margherita Personal Size Pizza
|$8.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian
More about A la Lucia
A la Lucia
315 Madison St., Alexandria
|Popular items
|FAMILY Braised Beef
|$65.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
|Penne with Tomato Sauce
|$10.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**
|Side of Green Beans
|$5.00
**You Must Select a Pickup on June 10th**