Artichoke pizza in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve artichoke pizza
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
100 King St, Alexandria
|Sausage & Peppers Personal Size Pizza
|$9.50
Italian sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mixed herbs
|Nonna's Personal Size Pizza
|$8.50
Mozzarella, hand crushed san marzano tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano. Vegatarian
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$23.00
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS
Redrocks
904 King St, Alexandria
|RedRocks Sausage Pizza
|$17.00
Crushed tomato, fontina, italian peppers, parsley, sausage
|Burrata Pizza
|$18.00
Caramelized onion, gruyere, italian burrata, arugula, olive oil
|NY Meat Cravers
|$25.00
Red pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crushed Italian meatballs, mozzarella