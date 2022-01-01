Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Artichoke pizza in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve artichoke pizza

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

 

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sausage & Peppers Personal Size Pizza$9.50
Italian sausage, san marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, mixed herbs
Nonna's Personal Size Pizza$8.50
Mozzarella, hand crushed san marzano tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, oregano. Vegatarian
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Crispy chicken breast, san marzano marinara, mozzarella, rigatoni pomodoro with calabrese chiles
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria
Redrocks image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS

Redrocks

904 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RedRocks Sausage Pizza$17.00
Crushed tomato, fontina, italian peppers, parsley, sausage
Burrata Pizza$18.00
Caramelized onion, gruyere, italian burrata, arugula, olive oil
NY Meat Cravers$25.00
Red pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, crushed Italian meatballs, mozzarella
More about Redrocks

