Bacon cheeseburgers in Old Town Alexandria

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon-Cheddar Burger$19.00
House ground prime chuck, bacon, sharp cheddar, bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, red onions, brioche bun, served with old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Bleu Burger$19.00
Bacon, bleu cheese, balsamic onions, arugula
More about Union Street Public House
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hard Times Cafe

1404 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.4 (2332 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon and Cheese Burger$10.39
Chargrilled burger with bacon and a choice of cheese. Served with fresh cut fries, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Hard Times Cafe

