Bacon cheeseburgers in Old Town Alexandria

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Bacon-Cheddar Burger
|$19.00
House ground prime chuck, bacon, sharp cheddar, bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, red onions, brioche bun, served with old bay fries
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Bacon Bleu Burger
|$19.00
Bacon, bleu cheese, balsamic onions, arugula