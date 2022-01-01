Bisque in Old Town Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$8.00
More about Cafe 44
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone's

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Tomato Bisque$8.00
Slow smoked tomato, shallots and garlic, pureed and simmered in a rich stock with fresh herbs and a touch of cream, topped with garlic herb croutons
More about T.J. Stone's

