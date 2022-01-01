Bisque in Old Town Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve bisque
Cafe 44
44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria
Avg 4.5
(1184 reviews)
Lobster Bisque
$8.00
More about Cafe 44
BBQ • GRILL
T.J. Stone's
608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria
Avg 4.1
(1843 reviews)
Smoked Tomato Bisque
$8.00
Slow smoked tomato, shallots and garlic, pureed and simmered in a rich stock with fresh herbs and a touch of cream, topped with garlic herb croutons
More about T.J. Stone's
