Bread pudding in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve bread pudding
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Bread Pudding
|$8.00
With blueberry coulis, white chocolate sauce and Chantilly cream.
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Union Street Public House
121 South Union Street, Alexandria
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce
(Please note: ice cream may not travel well)
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Bread Pudding
|$7.95
|BREAD PUDDING 3- COURSER
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Majestic
911 King Street, Alexandria
|Cherry-Almond Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Amaretto dulce de leche, creme fraiche. Vegetarian