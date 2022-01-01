Bruschetta in Old Town Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Redrocks image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS

Redrocks - Old Town

904 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$9.00
More about Redrocks - Old Town
T.J. Stone's image

BBQ • GRILL

T.J. Stone’s

608 Montgomery Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1843 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
August Special Bruschetta Scallops$32.00
Bruschetta Scallops with Smoked Local Corn
Jumbo sea scallops lightly seasoned and sautéed with
bacon drippings and a splash of lemon, topped with balsamic marinated tomatoes, smoked local corn and fresh basil over creamy Parmesan polenta
More about T.J. Stone’s

