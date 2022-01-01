Caesar salad in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve caesar salad

The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caesar Salad$9.00
garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese
More about The Wharf
Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

100 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.1 (1519 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pepperoni Personal Size Pizza$9.00
San marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, hand cut pepperoni, oregano
Bucatini Cacio E Pepe$19.00
Creamed pecorino romano, black pepper, sea salt. Vegetarian
Margherita Personal Size Pizza$8.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil. Vegetarian
More about Mia's Italian Kitchen - Alexandria

