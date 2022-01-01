Cake in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve cake

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Hush Puppies$12.00
Blue crab, jalapenos, sweet peppers, remoulade
Crab Cake Sandwich$24.00
bibb lettuce, marinated tomato, jalapeno tarter sauce, brioche bun , served with old bay fries
Fish & Chips Entree$24.00
beer battered cod, creole slaw, pickled jalapeño tartar sauce, old bay fries
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRAB CAKE & SHRIMP$35.00
Served with roasted potatoes, sautéed spinach and homemade tartar sauce
All Lump Crab cakes$39.00
Our specialty! Broiled to perfection served with Mashed Potato and Asparagus
More about The Wharf
Union Street Public House image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Union Street Public House

121 South Union Street, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$7.00
housemade cake, triple chocolate, freshly whipped cream
More about Union Street Public House
Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar

112 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.50
More about Daniel O'Connell's Irish Restaurant & Bar
Chadwicks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Chadwicks

203 Strand Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab, smoked tomato aioli, potato kaiser, lettuce, tomato, pickles
More about Chadwicks
The Majestic image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Majestic

911 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (2417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Majestic Coconut Cake$8.00
Toasted coconut-sour cream frosting. Vegetarian
More about The Majestic

