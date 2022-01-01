Calamari in Old Town Alexandria
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
101 N Union St, Alexandria
|Crispy Calamari
|$16.00
spicy pickled peppers & onions, sherry-mustard sauce, herbs
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Wharf
119 King Street, Alexandria
|Fried Calamari
|$15.00
Buttermilk marinated calamari served with onion strings, and spicy tomato sauce
Thai Signature
722 King Street, Alexandria
|Fried Calamari
|$9.00
Fresh calamari lightly breaded and flash fried served with sweet-chili sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Warehouse
214 King Street, Alexandria
|Calamari
|$15.95
Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria
|Muc Chien (Fried Calamari)
|$12.00
tempura fried calamari, ginger, onion, garlic. sweet and sour chili sauce