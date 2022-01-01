Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve calamari

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge

101 N Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4 (3296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Calamari$16.00
spicy pickled peppers & onions, sherry-mustard sauce, herbs
More about Vola's Dockside Grill & Hi-Tide Lounge
The Wharf image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Wharf

119 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (4359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$15.00
Buttermilk marinated calamari served with onion strings, and spicy tomato sauce
More about The Wharf
Item pic

 

Thai Signature

722 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.7 (463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari$9.00
Fresh calamari lightly breaded and flash fried served with sweet-chili sauce
More about Thai Signature
The Warehouse image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Warehouse

214 King Street, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (5177 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$15.95
calamari$15.95
Calamari$15.95
More about The Warehouse
Item pic

 

Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon

682 N Saint Asaph St, Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Muc Chien (Fried Calamari)$12.00
tempura fried calamari, ginger, onion, garlic. sweet and sour chili sauce
More about Yagut St | Sunday in Saigon
Virtue Feed & Grain image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Virtue Feed & Grain

106 South Union St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Semolina Fried Calamari$15.00
Artichoke Hearts, Cherry Peppers, Olives, Charred Lemon Aioli
More about Virtue Feed & Grain

