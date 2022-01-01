Cappuccino in Old Town Alexandria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

St. Elmos image

 

St. Elmos

529 Montgomery St, Alexandria

Avg 4.2 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Muffin - Cappuccino$3.49
Made with real coffee and bursting with chocolate chips and then topped with powdered sugar.
Cappuccino$3.69
Espresso with an even distribution of steamed milk and foamed milk
More about St. Elmos
ESP Tea & Coffee image

 

ESP Tea & Coffee

1012 King St., Alexandria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cappuccino$4.25
Hot espresso beverage with foamed milk. Regular size (12 oz) with a single double espresso shot. Large size (20 oz) with two double shots of espresso.
More about ESP Tea & Coffee
Cafe 44 image

 

Cafe 44

44 Canal Center Plaza, Suite 401, Alexandria

Avg 4.5 (1184 reviews)
Takeout
Cappuccino$5.00
20 oz.
More about Cafe 44

