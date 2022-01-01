Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Old Town Alexandria

Go
Old Town Alexandria restaurants
Toast

Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve caprese salad

Redrocks image

PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS

Redrocks - Old Town

904 King St, Alexandria

Avg 4.3 (3703 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caprese Salad$12.00
More about Redrocks - Old Town
Augie's Mussel House & Patio image

 

Augie's Mussel House & Patio

1106 King Street, Alexandria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$12.00
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio

Browse other tasty dishes in Old Town Alexandria

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Sticky Rice

Muffins

Croissants

Salmon Salad

Pudding

Lobster Rolls

Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (655 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1685 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (519 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston