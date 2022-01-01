Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Caprese salad in
Old Town Alexandria
/
Alexandria
/
Old Town Alexandria
/
Caprese Salad
Old Town Alexandria restaurants that serve caprese salad
PIZZA • PASTA • HOAGIES • SALADS
Redrocks - Old Town
904 King St, Alexandria
Avg 4.3
(3703 reviews)
Caprese Salad
$12.00
More about Redrocks - Old Town
Augie's Mussel House & Patio
1106 King Street, Alexandria
No reviews yet
Caprese Salad
$12.00
More about Augie's Mussel House & Patio
